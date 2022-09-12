Covid-19

COVID-19

Japan government to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing

Summer kimono yukata-clad Japanese tourists view a commemorative photo at the Kaminarimon gate of Sensoji temple at Asakusa, downtown Tokyo, Japan, 07 September 2022. Japan raised its daily entry cap on arrivals from 20,000 to 50, 000 on 07 September 2022 as a part of easing the strict COVID-19 border controls which were imposed for more than two years. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida inacted the policy to invite more foreign visitors for to aid the Japanese economy. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
By Reuters
12 Sep 2022
0

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of Covid-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.

The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television programme on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.

Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies. 

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted