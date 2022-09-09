“It’s too early to predict that we are approaching another bull run, but if Bitcoin regains a higher support level between $22,000-$25,000 then it may boost investor confidence and ease off the selling pressure across crypto assets,” said Tarusha Mittal, co-founder of crypto staking platform UniFarm. “Given the fact that central banks around the world remain cautious due to the high inflation numbers, the current surge in the crypto market might be short-lived,” she adds.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index tumbled 0.9% on Friday after surging to the highest on record this week. Every Group-of-10 currency strengthened against the greenback, with the risk-sensitive Australian dollar and Norwegian krone leading gains.

Bitcoin has been stuck in the tightest trading range in almost two years in September, in part reflecting uncertainty about how far central banks will go in raising interest rates in the face of a slowing global economy. Amid the lack of direction, some analysts have pointed to activity in futures markets as suggesting Bitcoin may be poised to break out.

Read more: Bitcoin Is Seen Poised to Escape From Tightest Range in 2 Years

Riyad Carey, an analyst at crypto researcher Kaiko, highlighted a jump in open interest in Bitcoin futures on some of the biggest exchanges.

Sharp jump in $BTC open interest on FTX and Binance in the past couple hours; Binance up to 166k from 154k, FTX to 64k from 58k. pic.twitter.com/Qab3Mnzoq6 — Riyad Carey (@riyad_carey) September 9, 2022

“It appears that there was a bit of pent up demand for BTC (and BTC volatility), which has traded in a relatively tight range for the past couple months with decreasing volatility,” Carey said in a direct message over Twitter.

Friday’s move was unusual in that Bitcoin outperformed almost all other top tokens tracked by Bloomberg. The MVIS CryptoComparte Digital Assets 100 Index advanced 6.1%. Smaller so-called altcoins typically fluctuate by larger magnitudes than Bitcoin, the industry’s bellwether.