USA's Perry Baker charges through the South Africa defence on day one of the HSBC Los Angeles Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park on 27 August 2022 in Los Angeles, US. (Photo: Mike Lee / BackpagePix)

The Blitzboks are in the top eight seedings at the Rugby World Cup (RWC) Sevens, which means they have already qualified for the round of 16 without playing a match.

Consequently, the Springbok Sevens don’t yet know who their opponents will be in their prime-time clash on Friday evening.

They will either face Germany or Chile, who meet in the pre-round of 16 fixture on Friday morning.

Both Germany and Chile are not part of the core sevens teams that take part in the World Series and had to qualify for the RWC Sevens through winning qualifying tournaments.

“I don’t think there’s a minnow team any more. All the teams are really competitive and in sevens, with one bounce of the ball you can find yourself in trouble,” said Springbok Sevens head coach Neil Powell.

“It’s important for us to make sure that we’re ready from the get-go. That we get out of the blocks well no matter who we’re playing in the first game and to set the standard from the first game. We want to show intent for the rest of the tournament.”

Permutations

If the Blitzboks win their first match on Friday, they will probably take on England in the quarterfinals on Saturday. From there, their next probable opponents — if all the favourites win — would be Fiji in the semifinals on Sunday.

The Springbok Sevens’ recent history against Fiji in finals rugby is excellent. They thumped the flying Fijians 31-7 in the gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games last month.

However, for Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, the process comes first and the results second.

“We are not focusing on the result. As a team, we are not result-driven. We always focus on the effort that we bring on the field and the implementation of the processes that come with it,” Soyizwapi told Daily Maverick.

“There’s a system, there’s a plan that we go into a tournament with and that will be our focus. If we can get that right, the results always take care of themselves.”

The Blitzboks’ humble 13th place finish in Los Angeles meant the World Series title slipped from their grasp, despite them being the leading team for eight of the nine tournaments.

Regardless, it has been a superb season for the Springbok Sevens.

“If we win the World Cup it will be so special. It’s been a great season with this group, with a great coach. It will all just come together if we do it at home,” said Soyizwapi.

No team has ever won the RWC Sevens trophy while hosting it, a fact the Blitzboks are looking to change.

“It’s special to host the World Cup in your home country. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s not just any other tournament, it is the World Cup. The World Cup is the pinnacle of rugby and it’s a once-off tournament, it comes around once every four years so it’s really special,” said the skipper.

History on the line

Despite their excellence on the Sevens circuit, the Blitzboks have never won an RWC Sevens tournament. Their best finish was as runners-up in Hong Kong in 1997 when they lost 24-21 to Fiji.

New Zealand have won the last two RWC Sevens, in Moscow in 2013 and San Francisco in 2018.

If the Blitzboks succeed against Fiji in the semifinal they are likely to face either Australia or New Zealand in the final (if results go as anticipated).

New Zealand are perhaps the most in-form team heading into the RWC Sevens, having won the Los Angeles leg of the World Series two weeks ago.

“I think we are in good form after clinching Los Angeles and beating most of the top teams,” said New Zealand captain Sam Dickson.

“We’ve been building throughout the year and it was good to finally get some recognition for all the hard work we’ve put in all the way through Covid [restrictions] back home. We’re happy with how we’re going and, hopefully, we can put it all together on the weekend.”

The All Blacks Sevens are expected to have roaring support this weekend, as most New Zealand teams do when playing in Cape Town.

A final showdown between archrivals South Africa and New Zealand on Sunday will be a tasty encounter to complete what is sure to be a thrilling weekend. DM