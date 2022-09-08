X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

China snaps up half-price Russian LNG as Europe shuns s...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China snaps up half-price Russian LNG as Europe shuns supplies

Signage for Gazprom PJSC at a fuel station operated by Naftna Industrija Srbije AD (NIS), in Novi Sad, Serbia, on 29 August 2022. (Photo: Oliver Bunic / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
08 Sep 2022
0

The country is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia on the cheap.

The Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to China for delivery through December at nearly half the current spot price in a tender that closed earlier this week, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Still, global rates have soared so much this year that the project can profit from those sales.

The move is beneficial for both countries – China is able to secure cheaper supply and resell shipments from more expensive exporters to utilities in Europe and Asia, while Russia can continue selling fuel at a profit. Japan and South Korea, traditionally the top destinations for Sakhalin LNG, have stopped buying spot shipments from the plant since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“Russian supply is still making its way into the market, just with a reorganisation of trade flows via market participants who don’t take issue with accepting Russian cargoes,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse. “It appears China is happy to take Russian LNG cargoes at discounts, swapping out alternative supply that can then be directed to Europe at higher prices.”

China’s LNG imports from Russia surged to the highest level in at least two years in August, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, deliveries from the US have slumped as Chinese importers divert cargoes to Europe at a hefty profit. 

The operator of Sakhalin-2 is primarily owned by Gazprom PJSC, and was recently redomiciled to Russia after a decree by President Vladimir Putin. The move forced Shell to abandon its 27.5% stake in the project.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted