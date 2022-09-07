Britain has been one of Ukraine’s most vocal international backers, sending almost 7,000 anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armoured fighting vehicles. It is also training Ukrainian soldiers.
“The prime minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, this evening to reiterate the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy,” according to a readout sent by Truss’ office.
“The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with the President in the coming weeks and months, and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelensky in Ukraine soon.”
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Andy MacAskill and Jonathan Oatis.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet