New Conservative Party leader Liz Truss following the announcement of her win at Conservative Central Office, London, 5 September 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Tolga Akmen)

Britain has been one of Ukraine’s most vocal international backers, sending almost 7,000 anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armoured fighting vehicles. It is also training Ukrainian soldiers.

“The prime minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, this evening to reiterate the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy,” according to a readout sent by Truss’ office.

“The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with the President in the coming weeks and months, and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelensky in Ukraine soon.”

