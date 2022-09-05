First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in Africa.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.

*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter in Africa award winner.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
EU states urged to roll out Covid-19 booster shots to f...

Covid-19

COVID-19

EU states urged to roll out Covid-19 booster shots to fend off winter infections

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne receives a booster vaccination dose against Covid-19 in Paris, France, 22 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / POOL MAXPPP OUT
By Reuters
05 Sep 2022
0

BRUSSELS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - EU countries should start offering Covid-19 boosters to their populations now to contain a fresh wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release.

The Brussels-based European Commission said more than 2,300 people still die of Covid-19 in the bloc every week, while other negative health consequences of the disease include long-Covid symptoms and mental problems.

“The past two years have shown that the EU could face another Covid-19 wave this autumn and winter,” the Commission said, as a return to schools and cooler weather push people indoors, helping seasonal flu to spread as well.

“Vaccination continues to be the most reliable way of avoiding severe disease and therefore reducing mortality from Covid-19,” it said, telling the 27 EU states to prepare vaccination campaigns, including shots adapted to new variants.

“They should be rolled out ahead of the next wave.”

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved boosters by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna upgraded for new Covid-19 variants.

“It is essential to continue prioritising an uptake of the primary vaccination and first booster dose among all eligible individuals,” the EU’s top health official, Stella Kyriakides, said in reacting to the EMA decision.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted