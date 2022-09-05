South Africans who do not have a traditional route to dual citizenship, are turning to citizenship by investment in order to secure their futures. The beautiful Caribbean Island nation of Dominica ticks all the boxes for the ideal second citizenship for the smart investor.

For the sixth consecutive year, Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme has been crowned the world’s best in the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine in collaboration with CS Global Partners. The prestigious global news media house publishes the annual report, ranking the legitimate second citizenship programmes

Dominica has has consistently taken the top spot in the CBI Index rankings since its inception in 2017. It contributes significantly to support social and environmental projects, particularly sustainable development. The mountainous Caribbean Island nation, with natural hot springs, tropical rainforests, and pristine beaches, is fast becoming one of the most popular alternative nationality destinations in the world.

“Dominica’s consistency is a combination of an affordable minimum investment outlay, thorough and comprehensive due diligence, a streamlined application process, as well as its reputation for investing into the real economy of Dominica through ambitious, sustainable development projects facilitated by CBI funds,” said the CBI Index.

What is the CBI Index?

The CBI Index is regarded as the industry voice and a reputable benchmark for Citizenship by Investment programmes across the world. The report is a rating system designed to measure the appeal and performance of all operational citizenship by investment programmes.

Each operational programme is assessed across a diverse range of indicators. The report’s purpose is to provide a rigorous and systematic mechanism for evaluating programmes to assist investors in their decision-making process.

The CBI Index rates all active programmes according to these nine pillars: Freedom of Movement, Standard of Living, Minimum Investment Outlay, Mandatory Travel or Residence, Citizenship Timeline, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, Family and Certainty of Product.

Dominica received full marks in six of the nine pillars:

Minimum Investment Outlay Pillar: Dominica retained the top spot with a perfect score of 10 due to its affordable minimum contribution of US$100,000 (approximately R1,7 million) for a single individual.

Mandatory Travel/Residence Pillar: There is no requirement for applicants to travel to or reside in the country during the application process. Applicants can apply from the comfort of their home country.

Ease of Processing Pillar: The application process is clear and streamlined and has one of the fastest processing times in the industry. Successful applicants can gain citizenship in just three months.

Due Diligence: Stringent and comprehensive due diligence checks ensure that only the most upstanding investors acquire citizenship in Dominica. The robust processes include screening an applicant’s source of wealth and funds, verifying their identity, criminal background checks, and on the ground checks which include public reputation.

Family Pillar: Families matter in Dominica and it shows in how inclusive and family-oriented the programme is. You can include your immediate family, and some of your extended family too.

Certainty of Product Pillar: Dominica’s programme is one of the longest running in the world, and has retained its reputation, stability, and popularity over the last three decades.

The World’s Best Citizenship by Investment Programme? Look no further than the Commonwealth of Dominica

Established in 1993, Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme is one of the longest running, fastest, and most secure in the world. Renowned for its robust due-diligence processes, the programme emphasizes the overall integrity of its applicants, which ensures that only those of the highest calibre receive citizenship.

Applicants can choose between two investment routes. The first route is via the Economic Diversification Fund, and the second route is through pre-approved real estate. The programme offers South Africans and their families a relatively affordable and quick Plan B without having to physically relocate, attend an interview, or wait years as is commonly associated with the traditional immigration process

Change your life with Dominican Citizenship

South Africans seek to acquire second citizenship for many reasons, but these commonly include enhanced mobility and access to global business hubs; improved education, healthcare and employment opportunities for themselves and their families; alternative investment options; or to have a ‘Plan b’ in case of significant economic and/or political instability in their country of residence.

Being a citizen of Dominica offers all these and more. Successful applicants can also look forward to citizenship for life with the right to work and live on the island, with the ability to pass on citizenship to future generations – making it the perfect investment for the future.

“For all of us in Dominica, foreign investors who become citizens through our Citizenship by Investment Programme are valuable partners. We are proud to call them our own and to offer them a truly spectacular place to call home,” said Dr the honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica.

Additionally, Dominica offers an eco-friendly lifestyle in a country that puts nature and climate action first. Known as ‘the Nature Isle’ of the Caribbean, Dominica is one of the most beautiful destinations and the Government is on a clear path to transforming the island into the world’s first climate-resilient country.

“Dominica is a beautiful country, where the essence of being a Dominican citizen who believes in kindness and nature. The joy of living in a country that is clean, that is green, is part of the pride I have as a Dominican,” Skerrit said

Ready to transform your life? For an investment starting at R1.7 million, eligible South Africans can obtain dual citizenship in Dominica – making it an affordable choice when it comes to securing a sound insurance policy for them and their families. DM/BM