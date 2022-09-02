X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Teen pregnancy forcing young SA mothers to contend with...

South Africa

STREET TALK

Teen pregnancy — why young SA mothers are forced to contend with trauma and hardship

Young mothers discuss the challenges and pitfalls of teen pregnancy. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
02 Sep 2022
0

Watching a child turn into a mother, without support, without comprehensive health care, and without a clear future is a reality many South Africans face. 

When you’re a teenager, you need to have fun, grow, and learn — not worry about where you and your unborn child are going to live or how you will be able to deliver. Listen to these stories. Learn from these stories. These are the real stories of teen pregnancy.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted