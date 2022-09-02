First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in Africa.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.

*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter in Africa award winner.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Help fund our investigations

If you appreciate the work of our investigative journalism, then please support it by signing up to Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose.

You can pause or cancel any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Extinction Rebellion protestors enter UK's House of Com...

Newsdeck

Climate Crisis

Extinction Rebellion protestors enter UK’s House of Commons chamber

Members of climate pressure group 'Extinction Rebellion' hang a protest banner from Tower Bridge in London, Britain, 08 April 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Reuters
02 Sep 2022
0

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Extinction Rebellion supporters entered the House of Commons debating chamber and superglued themselves around the speaker's chair, the group said on their Twitter account on Friday.

They posted a photo of five people inside the chamber holding banners reading ‘Let the people decide’ and ‘Citizens’ Assembly now’.

The group also hung a large banner bearing the same words from scaffolding on the estate and protestors padlocked themselves to gates outside parliament.

Parliament is not currently sitting.

The House of Commons did not immediately have a statement. Certain areas of the parliamentary estate are usually open to the public, although access to the debating chamber is usually restricted to guided tours.

Extinction Rebellion, a group which has previously caused days of traffic chaos in central London, typically protest climate change issues.

They said the protestors were reading a speech which included the words: “We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this.”

(Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Smout)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted