First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in Africa.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.

*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter in Africa award winner.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Help fund our investigations

If you appreciate the work of our investigative journalism, then please support it by signing up to Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose.

You can pause or cancel any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Argentina's VP Kirchner unharmed in point-blank attempt...

Newsdeck

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Argentina’s VP Kirchner unharmed in point-blank attempted shooting

Police tape restricts access to the home of the Argentine Vice President, Cristina Fernadez de Kirchner, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 September 2022. A man was arrested this Thursday in Buenos Aires after trying to shoot the Argentine Vice President, Cristina Fernandez, in the surroundings of her home, when a vigil was being held in her support, the country's Security Minister, Aníbal Fernandez, confirmed to the press. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
By Reuters
02 Sep 2022
0

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed on Thursday after a man fired a loaded gun at her that failed to go off inches from her head.

The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and social frictions inside Argentina.

It happened as Fernandez de Kirchner stepped out of a car outside her Buenos Aires home, where hundreds of supporters had gathered. Video footage showed a man holding a pistol next to her head.

President Alberto Fernandez said the gun had been loaded with five bullets.

“This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy,” he said in a televised address, referring to the 1983 end of military rule.

“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun … did not fire.

Her suspected assailant, whom authorities identified as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon seized.

A divisive figure inside Argentina who was president between 2007 and 2015, Fernandez de Kirchner is on trial for corruption linked to public contracts awarded in the early 2000s.

She could face a 12-year sentence and possible disqualification from public office if convicted on the charges, which she denies. She has been widely expected to run for the Senate and possibly the presidency again next year.

Argentina is also mired in a deep economic crisis driven by spiralling debt levels and inflation that has triggered street protests.

“When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise,” tweeted Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who was recently appointed to tackle the national crisis.

Heads of state and political allies around the region, including Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Peru’s Pedro Castillo and Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also denounced the attack.

They expressed solidarity with Fernandez de Kirchner and voiced relief that she had not been hurt.

By Nicolás Misculin

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Kylie Madry; Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Carolina Pulice; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Robert Birsel, Clarence Fernandez and John Stonestreet)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted