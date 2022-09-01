X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Thailand lures rich foreigners with 10-year visa, tax b...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Thailand lures rich foreigners with 10-year visa, tax breaks

A deserted Kamala Beach in Phuket, Thailand, on Tuesday, 20 July 2021. (Photo: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
01 Sep 2022
0

The “Land of Smiles” is rolling out the red carpet for foreign workers, joining a bevy of countries looking to use the immigration route to boost their economies.

Top professionals, eligible high net-worth individuals and retirees can start applying online from Thursday to stay for as long as 10 years in Thailand, according to Chayotid Kridakon, an adviser to Thailand’s prime minister. The government has set the target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreigners to the country over the next five years, he said at an event in Bangkok. 

The new visa programme, unveiled more than a year earlier and launched formally on Wednesday, seeks to build on post-pandemic efforts to welcome back visitors to the Southeast Asian nation, where tourism accounts for some 12% of gross domestic product. The move to tap remote talent, which mirrors steps by countries including Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, is seen helping add value to an economy that’s expected to grow 3.3% this year, the slowest pace in the region.   

“The pandemic has disrupted workplace policies and introduced flexibility in terms of location as well as job scope, with few countries looking to capitalise on this shift by offering long-term residencies with attractive sops,” said Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank in Singapore. “Host countries also count on such arrivals to add to the talented labour pool in the country as well as boost the economy from incremental demand lift-off.” 

The visa initiative can generate economic activities equivalent to about 1 trillion baht ($27 billion) annually by way of investment and purchase of properties by the new entrants, Chayotid said. The program will also help draw professionals to industries such as electric vehicles, smart electronics and digital technology that Thailand is focused on promoting, he said. 

“The long-term resident visa programme will help Thailand in the post-Covid economic recovery,” Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary-general of Thailand’s Board of Investment, said Wednesday. “The validity period of LTR is probably the longest, and with so many expats working in Thailand for a long time, this meets a long-standing demand.”

The government is betting on a rebound in foreign tourist arrivals to power economic growth next year to 4.2%, which would be the fastest pace of expansion since 2018.

Here are some more key benefits of the visa:
  • 10-year validity and renewable
  • Multiple re-entry permit
  • Permission to work in Thailand
  • 17% personal tax rate for highly-skilled professionals
  • Tax exemption for overseas income
  • Spouse, children of LTR holders to enjoy same benefits with maximum of 4 dependents per visa holder
  • Exemption from 4 Thais-to-1 foreigner employment requirement ratio
  • Fast-track service at international airports in Thailand
  • Immigration and work permit services at one-stop centre

While wealthy expats living in Thailand already had access to a “pay to stay” visa program, the new initiative will spare professionals from dealing with one-year work, retirement or marriage permits that often require multiple trips to government offices, lawyers and fixed-deposits in local banks.

The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce said the new visa regime will make Thailand an attractive place to work and buy a second home for global citizens.

“Work permit and visa has been the biggest obstacle for all investors in Thailand over a decade and LTR offers a solution,” said Vibeke Lyssand Leirvag, chairwoman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand. “If we do this right, the five-year one million target and one trillion baht domestic spending should be reachable.” BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted