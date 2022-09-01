X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Hedge Fund Co-Founder Neil Phillips Charged With Manipu...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Hedge Fund Co-Founder Neil Phillips Charged With Manipulation of the Rand’s value

A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 13 June 2022. The Dow Jones industrial average lost nearly 900 points in morning trading and the S&P 500 went into bear-market territory as investors continued to react to the economy?s ongoing inflation. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Justin Lane)
By Bloomberg
01 Sep 2022
0

The co-founder and chief investment officer of a UK-based hedge fund was charged with scheming to manipulate the foreign-exchange market to trigger a $20 million payment under a separate options contract.

Neil Phillips, 52, was arrested in Spain on a request from the US earlier this week, federal prosecutors in New York said Thursday in a statement. He was charged with conspiring to manipulate the US dollar-South African rand exchange rate in late 2017, according to the statement.

Phillips’s firm wasn’t identified, but the description provided by prosecutors matches Glen Point Capital, a macro hedge fund firm he started with his former BlueBay Asset Management colleague Jonathan Fayman and money from investors including billionaire George Soros.

Glen Point was set to be acquired in December by Edward Eisler’s Eisler Capital, but the deal fell apart in February because of a disagreement on the level of risk Glen Point’s fund could take. The two London-based firms started in 2015 and trace their roots back to macro trading. Eisler has been expanding into other strategies in a bid to compete with industry giants such as Millennium Management and Citadel for capital and talent.

A spokesman for Eisler Capital confirmed Phillips never joined the firm and declined further comment. A lawyer for Phillips couldn’t be identified.

According to prosecutors, Phillips’s hedge fund bought a digital option for the USD/ZAR currency pair in late October 2017 that was set to expire on Jan. 2, 2018. The option had a notional value of $20 million and a barrier rate of 12.50 ZAR to USD, and entitled the fund to a $20 million payment if the rate went below 12.50 before the expiration date.

With the option set to expire, Phillips began making spot trades in an effort to push the exchange rate lower late on Christmas Day, while directing a Singapore-based employee of an unidentified bank to sell $725 million in exchange for more than 9 million in South African rand, according to prosecutors. That pushed the exchange rate below the trigger, allowing Phillips to collect more than $15.6 million from the deal, according to the statement.

The case is US v Phillips, 22-cr-138, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted