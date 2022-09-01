First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Don't expect quick Ukrainian military successes against...

Newsdeck

KHERSON COUNTEROFFENSIVE

Don’t expect quick Ukrainian military successes against Russia, says top presidential aide

Refugees flood into Lviv from Kherson. (Photo: Greg Mills)
By Reuters
01 Sep 2022
0

People should not expect Ukraine to rack up quick victories against Russian troops during a counteroffensive because Kyiv does not want to lose too many troops, a senior presidential aide said on Wednesday.

“It is a very slow process, because we value people, because we need as many Ukrainians as possible to come back home,” said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“There will be no quick success … a quick success always means a lot of blood,” he said in a Youtube interview.

Earlier in the day, a regional official said Ukrainian forces had had “successes” in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson. Kyiv announced the start of a southern push to retake territory on Monday. Read full story

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis.)

