Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Billionaire Adani’s Flagship Enters Key India Index in New Boost

Gautam Adani in 2019. Photographer: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
01 Sep 2022
Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship company of Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, has become the second unit of the ports-to-power conglomerate to be included in one of India’s key equity gauges as the group expands.

The firm will join the NSE Nifty 50 Index, the most tracked stocks gauge in the country, replacing Shree Cement Ltd., according to a statement on Thursday from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.’s index-management firm. The changes, which are based on factors including free float market capitalization, were expected and will be effective from Sept. 30.

It’s a boost for the billionaire, whose firms’ weightages have been adjusted on the MSCI India Index in recent months. The group is surging ahead with a string of acquisitions even as some analysts flag concerns about its level of leverage.

The inclusion of Adani Enterprises on the Nifty 50 could result in a net inflow of around $213 million for the stocks counter, while Shree Cement will see an outflow of $87 million, according to Edelweiss Securities Ltd. analyst Abhilash Pagaria.

Shares of Adani Enterprises have risen 89% this year, while all seven listed companies have rallied, led by a 310% surge in Adani Power Ltd. The group has grown rapidly, announcing plans to push into multiple new businesses, including media, healthcare and digital services.

Adani’s aggressive expansion has raised concerns, with some analysts pointing to pressure on the conglomerate’s credit metrics and cash flow.

Group firms Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. have significantly higher average free float market capitalization than the flagship firm, but will not be included in the Nifty Index. Trading into their stock derivatives is not yet allowed by India’s exchanges, Pagaria wrote in a note earlier this month.

