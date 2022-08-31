First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Spiced pumpkin soup

TGIFOOD

SOUPED UP

What’s cooking today: Spiced pumpkin soup

Tony Jackman’s spiced pumpkin soup. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
31 Aug 2022
0

On the coldest day of the week before a lovely hot spell sets in, I made this spicy soup while doffing a cap to the Weather Gods and hoping for a fine summer. There’s sure to be another dip to chilly temperatures soon enough, so store this up for then.

It’s the last of the winter broth, one more hearty soup before we (cross fingers and) say goodbye to the winter of 2022, the one that seemed to start early in southern Africa while Europe baked in unheard-of 40+ temperatures. But we have many British and continental readers too, so they might want to store this one up for the coming chill. Now the southern spring seems to be showing itself early, but we know the wiles of the Weather Gods well enough to know that it’s not over yet.

Pumpkin is at the heart of this dish, but there’s plenty of other veg too: onion of course, leek, carrots and celery, and a large yellow pepper for no particular reason other than I had it in the crisper and didn’t want to see it wasted. It lent a bit of sweetness to the soup.

There’s ginger and a range of spices too, and I used avocado oil for its mild flavour. It’s finished with double cream yoghurt, but you could use cream.

(Serves up to 4)

Ingredients

1 kg pumpkin, peeled and cubed

3 Tbsp avocado oil

2 red onions, peeled and chopped

2 fat garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

4 medium carrots, peeled and grated

2 celery stalks, diced

1 leek, rinsed and sliced

1 yellow pepper, seeded and diced

3 fresh ginger peeled and grated

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground aniseed

1 tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Salt and white pepper to taste

1 litre water

500 ml vegetable stock

2 Tbsp coriander stems, chopped

500 ml double cream yoghurt

Coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Cubes of bread tossed in butter until golden

Method

Peel the pumpkin and chop it into cubes. Prepare all the other vegetables. Sauté the onion and garlic in avocado oil on a low heat for a minute, stirring, then add the prepared leek, carrots, celery, yellow pepper, chopped coriander stems and the grated ginger. Stir in all the spices and cook gently, stirring, for about 5 minutes.

Add the cubed pumpkin, stir, and cook for another 5 minutes.

Add the water and stock, season with salt and pepper (be generous with the salt), and bring to a boil. Lower the heat a little and cook until the pumpkin is tender, about 20 minutes.

Process it with a handheld blender, return to the heat, and stir in the yoghurt. Bring it back to a simmer and let it cook for a few minutes more. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Serve with croutons (1 slice of bread, in small cubes, tossed in butter in a pan until golden) and chopped coriander. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted