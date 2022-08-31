X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Health MEC Mokgethi ducks questions about Tembisa Hospi...

Maverick Citizen

GAUTENG LEGISLATURE

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi ducks questions about corruption at Tembisa Hospital

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
31 Aug 2022
0

The DA’s Jack Bloom said he suspects Gauteng MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi ‘was part of the cover-up at Tembisa Hospital, because it is linked to senior ANC officials in Gauteng’.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi was asked several questions on Tuesday at a sitting of the Gauteng Legislature by the DA’s Shadow Health MEC, Jack Bloom, about corruption that took place at Tembisa Hospital involving millions of rands spent on personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.

Of five questions, Mokgethi answered only one, on why murdered whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s request for a forensic investigation wasn’t acceded to after she flagged suspicious transactions.

“There was no formal request for a forensic investigation that was tabled,” said Mokgethi.

mokgethi tembisa hospital
Tembisa Hospital, Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo images / OJ Koloti)

She dismissed the rest, saying they “fall off” due to her first answer.

“I think that the MEC is being disingenuous by referring to an ‘official’ request for an investigation. According to the evidence in the News24 investigation which is specifically referred to in my question, she [Deokaran] had made the request by email and in WhatsApp messages,” Bloom said.

“Mokgethi also declined to comment on my follow-up question for her to respond to the Sanco [SA National Civic Organisation] statement in June this year that there was corruption at the Tembisa Hospital and that she was allegedly the ‘mastermind’ behind the tender procurement corruption. It is unacceptable that the Health MEC ducks questions and refuses to take accountability in this serious matter,” Bloom said.

Pusetso Morapedi, the director of the Platform to Protect Whistle-blowers in Africa, said leaders like Mokgethi should “build public pressure and movement for the instantaneous investigation and prosecution of perpetrators”, such as those who killed Deokaran. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“[They should] take it upon themselves to share more information about safe reporting of wrongdoing and the channels to use for protected disclosures, recognising that whistle-blowing can be a matter of life and death.”

Morapedi said it was only on paper that the laws in South Africa were sufficient to protect whistle-blowers.

“We have seen many whistle-blowers who have suffered… extended harms, such as death, blacklisting, bullying, harassment, threats, legal costs and other economic impacts, which are often the hardest to overcome.”

Bloom questioned the MEC’s actions after the death of Deokaran.

“Why did she not ensure that there was a thorough probe of everything that Babita was concerned about before she was murdered by people who wanted to silence her? I suspect that the MEC was part of the cover-up at Tembisa Hospital, because it is linked to senior ANC officials in Gauteng.

“We know, for instance, that Sello Sekhokho, the treasurer-general of the ANC’s Ekurhuleni region, got three tenders worth R2.3-million for overpriced goods at the hospital. Gauteng Premier David Makhura is also delinquent in not ensuring a proper investigation was done a year ago,” said Bloom.

“It is important that politicians do not escape accountability rather than solely blaming errant officials.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted