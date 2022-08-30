First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Who did what, how they did it and what we lost.

Pre-orders now open for Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee

With an exclusive interview with Judge Zondo and contributions from Ivor Chipkin, this is the definitive guide to what was formally exposed during the commission.

Be the first to read it when it is released at the end of September 2022. Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Pre-Order Now
Days of Zondo Pre-Order
Sadr calls on supporters to end Baghdad protests after...

Newsdeck

Baghdad protests

Sadr calls on supporters to end Baghdad protests after violent clashes

Iraqi Shiite gunmen loyal to Shiite cleric and Sadrist movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr, destroy a security wall as they clash with government forces backed by armed Shiite groups in the governmental area of Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 30 August 2022. At least 23 people were killed and hundreds were injured since clashes erupted on 29 August following al-Sadr's announcement to withdraw from politics. Al-Sadr has on 30 August held a press conference where he disavowed the overnight violence and gave his supporters 60mn to leave the green zone area. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
By Reuters
30 Aug 2022
0

BAGHDAD, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraq's powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his followers to end their protests in central Baghdad on Tuesday and apologised to Iraqis after 22 people were killed in clashes between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups.

“This is not a revolution because it has lost its peaceful character,” Sadr said. “The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden.”

In a televised address delivered at 1 p.m. (1000 GMT), Sadr set a one-hour deadline for his supporters to leave their protests in the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, where they have occupied parliament for weeks.

“Within 60 minutes, if the Sadrist Movement does not withdraw, including from the sit-in at parliament, then even I will leave the movement,” Sadr said.

His address came a day after the worst violence in the Iraqi capital in years – which follows a 10-month political deadlock since October’s parliamentary election – prompted neighbouring Iran to close its border and halt flights to Iraq.

The prolonged political standoff, during which the two camps have competed for power, has given the country its longest run without a government and led to new unrest as Iraq struggles to recover from decades of conflict.

This time the fighting, in which Sadr’s supporters faced off against armed groups loyal to Iran, is among the Shi’ite majority that has ruled Iraq since the 2003 U.S. invasion which toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

“There are uncontrolled militias, yes, but that does not mean the Sadrist Movement should also be uncontrolled,” Sadr, a former anti-U.S. insurgent leader, said in his address.

Earlier on Tuesday militants fired rockets at the Green Zone and gunmen cruised in pickup trucks carrying machine guns and brandishing grenade launchers, while residents observed a curfew. Overnight, sustained gun and rocket fire rang out across the city.

An Iraqi government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities were in no position to impose control. “The government is powerless to stop this, because the military is divided into (Iran) loyalists and Sadrists as well,” the official said.

Monday’s violence was prompted by Sadr’s announcement that he would withdraw from all political activity – a decision he said was in response to the failure of other Shi’ite leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

The Iraqi military declared an open-ended nationwide curfew and urged the protesters to leave the Green Zone, while the United States described the unrest as disturbing and called for dialogue to ease Iraq’s political problems.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington saw no immediate need to evacuate staff from its embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

 

IRAN CLOSES BORDER, HALTS FLIGHTS

Sadr has positioned himself as a nationalist who opposes all foreign interference, whether from the United States and the West or from Iran.

He has insisted on early elections and the dissolution of parliament, saying that no politician who has been in power since the U.S. invasion in 2003 should hold office.

He commands a thousands-strong militia and has millions of loyal supporters across the country. His opponents, longtime allies of Tehran, control dozens of paramilitary groups heavily armed and trained by Iranian forces.

Sadr and his opponents have long dominated state institutions and run large parts of the Iraqi state.

Neighbouring Iran closed its border with Iraq and urged its citizens to avoid travelling there, a senior official said. Iran’s state television said flights had also been halted “until further notice because of the unrest there”.

By John Davison

(Reporting by John Davison, Moataz Mohamed and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Dominic Evans; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tomasz Janowski)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted