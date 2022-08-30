Fossilised fragments from the dinosaur were first discovered in 2017 by a property owner in the city of Pombal in central Portugal while doing construction work.
Earlier this month, Spanish and Portuguese paleontologists worked on the site to unearth what they reckon is a dinosaur that was about 25 metres long and lived about 145 million years ago, said the university’s Faculty of Sciences department.
The skeleton belonged to a sauropod – a group of plant-eating, four-legged species of dinosaur characterised by long necks and tails, the researchers said.
