X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
China arrests hundreds in country’s biggest-ever bank...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China arrests hundreds in country’s biggest-ever bank fraud probe

Traffic policemen check passing cars for drunk driving in Huai 'an city, East China's Jiangsu Province, 10 January 2022. (Photo: Zhao Qirui/Costfoto/Future Publishing/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
30 Aug 2022
0

Hundreds of people have been arrested in China, for alleged involvement in the country’s largest ever bank fraud. China has also started repaying more victims of the $5.8 billion scandal, in a bid to maintain social stability ahead of this year’s twice-a-decade Communist Party congress. 

Police in Xuchang city of Henan province arrested 234 suspects tied to the scam and made “significant progress” in recovering the stolen money, according to a statement late on Monday. Police have said that a criminal gang led by suspect Lv Yi illegally controlled four rural lenders including Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank, offering rates as high as 18% to attract funds that officials say amounted to 40 billion yuan ($5.8-billion). 

Local authorities said they are repaying more victims, on top of the 18 billion yuan doled out as of mid-August. Investors with deposits of 400,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan will be repaid starting early on Tuesday, the authorities said. Those who have lost more will be getting an initial sum of 500,000 yuan with the remainder reserved for now.  

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Henan earlier this year after being denied access to their deposits and investments from the rural banks. The scam dealt the biggest hit to confidence in China’s $52-trillion banking system since 2019, when the government seized control of a lender in Inner Mongolia. 

The Communist Party is gearing up for its 20th congress later this year, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term. Social stability ahead of the meeting is being put at a premium as slowing economic growth, Covid lockdowns and a rumbling property crisis are creating hardships for broad swathes of the population. Regulators were urged to maintain stability in the financial markets and severely crack down on financial crimes at a Politburo meeting in late July. 

Although village banks aren’t allowed to seek deposits from outside their local area, the lenders involved in the scam marketed their deposits online via third-party platforms, making it a national problem. 

China has been trying for years to root out problems in its troubled rural banking system, a network of some 3,800 lenders which hold the lowest capital on hand against risky assets among peers. Beijing has raised 64.6 billion yuan in the first batch for a stability fund to bail out troubled financial institutions. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted