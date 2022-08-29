First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

North Korea reports unknown fever cases near China bord...

Covid-19

COVID-19

North Korea reports unknown fever cases near China border, denies Covid-19

Staff disinfecting Pyongyang station in an anti-epidemic prevention campaign to curb the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered nationwide lockdowns and mobilized troops to tackle the pandemic since the country first disclosed the COVID-19 outbreak last week. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY
By Reuters
29 Aug 2022
0

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - North Korea's state media said on Thursday that a fever outbreak of unknown origin has emerged in a region bordering China, but it was not the novel coronavirus over which the country declared victory this month.

Four fever cases “suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic” were reported from Ryanggang Province near the border with China on Tuesday, prompting authorities to immediately lock down the area and mobilise medical teams, the official KCNA news agency said, citing the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters.

But a detailed analysis of the nationwide epidemic situation showed that there have been no Covid-19 cases since the country’s outbreak ended early this month, KCNA said.

Still, authorities have dispatched epidemiological, virology and test experts to the area to investigate the cause of the fever cases, while imposing measures to prevent their spread, it said.

Authorities are “taking steps to trace all persons, who connected with the suspect cases, and persons going to and from the relevant area and keep them under strict medical observation,” KCNA said.

After North Korea declared victory over Covid-19, it blamed South Korea for causing the outbreak and vowed “deadly retaliation” against it. South Korea denied the claim as groundless.

Officials have since scrapped a face mask mandate and other restrictions including limits on the use of public facilities except in border regions.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught Covid, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

Instead, it reported daily numbers of patients with fever, a tally that rose to some 4.77 million. But it said it had registered no new such cases since July 29.

By Hyonhee Shin

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

