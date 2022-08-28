X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Call in army for war on zama zamas, says Sibanye CEO Fr...

DM168

INTERVIEW

Call in army for war on zama zamas, says Sibanye CEO Froneman

Police crack down on zama zamas during a raid in Krugersdorp on 3 August. This came after eight women who were filming a video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village were raped and robbed, allegedly by a gang of armed zama zamas. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Ed Stoddard
28 Aug 2022
0

South Africa’s illegal mining crisis requires military intervention and high-level police work, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman told DM168 in an interview.

‘The military would be appropriate. I think we should declare a state of emergency around illegal mining,” Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said as he elaborated on comments he made during the group’s interim results presentation on Thursday, 25 August. 

The issue has been the focus of public rage after the horrific rape of eight women at a disused mine near Krugersdorp. 

zama zama sibanye
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Froneman said that going after the zama zamas at the bottom of the elaborate illicit gold food chain was only one measure and would not curtail the problem.

“Arresting — at the bottom end of an organisation — people [who] are poor and poverty-stricken is not going to solve the problem. If you want to stop illegal mining you have to stop these syndicates that control this, that’s where the value is created. You have to deal with it nationally and internationally. To do it nationally you need very well-trained people on the ground, not normal policemen,” he said.

“On an international basis we have to track gold, we have [to] ensure assurance of gold so that illegal gold cannot be sold back into the market. There are organisations dealing with that,” Froneman said, including the World Gold Council. “There has to be a political will to close down these syndicates.”

Zimbabwe, Dubai and India

Some of the illicit gold in South Africa originates in Zimbabwe and much of the illegally mined precious metal from the region is laundered through places such as Dubai and India.

Illegal mining has for decades been a thorn in the side of South Africa’s licit mining sector and Froneman said one of the reasons that Sibanye closed down its Cooke operations west of Johannesburg was “because we could not manage the issue”.

The Cooke operations were the scene of a shootout in July with scores of heavily armed zama zamas in which an electrician was shot dead. The employee was part of a crew sent in to fix a substation. The suspicion is that the zama zamas had knocked the power out to facilitate their nocturnal movements. 

But the gambit appears to have had an unintended consequence. Froneman said as a result of the incident, Sibanye is no longer able to pump water out of its Cooke 2 shaft, which is now slowly filling up. That will eventually make it off limits to illegal miners unless they can make a transition to underground scuba diving in a sci-fi movie kind of way.

“It’s in the process of flooding as we speak,” Froneman said. “It’s beyond our control and it was caused by illegal mining. We couldn’t restore the power to the pumps.”

Infiltration

On another front of the war against illegal mining, the three-month strike earlier this year at the company’s gold unit underscored the extent of infiltration at Sibanye’s operating gold mines. While the mines were closed during the strike, ventilation and cooling systems were shut off — a situation that flushed almost 250 zama zamas to the surface.

“There is no way you can survive in that environment for any length of time,” Froneman said.

But he said that with the resumption of operations, the zama zamas were back in business. Four years ago, the company declared that it had largely cleared the problem from its shafts after a blitz, but the infiltration resumed.

“Unfortunately, as we speak, our operating gold mines are being infiltrated again since the strike ended… Illegal mining corrupts the system. All controls we put in place get corrupted. Even your HR systems get corrupted by HR officials issuing cards to illegal miners,” Froneman said.

The war continues. Expect more casualties. DM168.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted