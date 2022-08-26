Sponsored Content

High-net-worth investors and their families will now be able to emigrate to the USA via the newly reopened EB-5 investor programme.

“We are filing our first cases next week,” said Bernie Wolfsdorf, who immigrated to the USA himself from Durban and is a leading USA immigration lawyer. “The programme now provides a fast-track concurrent filing path for applicants to apply while in the USA that avoids the wait outside the USA. This overcomes a major hurdle for many since the applicant can now obtain an unrestricted work permit as well as a travel permit after a few months.” Continued Wolfsdorf, “I have found that many South Africans want to move quickly after they decide to emigrate. This law now provides that option.”

Further, if investors need time to liquidate assets, there are still ways to qualify, provided the assets are clearly identified and in the process of being liquidated.

USA immigration lawyer Bernie Wolfsdorf, a past president of the 17,000 member American Immigration Lawyers Association was named "the most highly rated immigration lawyer" by SA People News.

