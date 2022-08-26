“We are filing our first cases next week,” said Bernie Wolfsdorf, who immigrated to the USA himself from Durban and is a leading USA immigration lawyer. “The programme now provides a fast-track concurrent filing path for applicants to apply while in the USA that avoids the wait outside the USA. This overcomes a major hurdle for many since the applicant can now obtain an unrestricted work permit as well as a travel permit after a few months.” Continued Wolfsdorf, “I have found that many South Africans want to move quickly after they decide to emigrate. This law now provides that option.”

Further, if investors need time to liquidate assets, there are still ways to qualify, provided the assets are clearly identified and in the process of being liquidated.

FIND OUT MORE BY JOINING AN UPCOMING FREE WEBINAR on 1st September at 7 pm SA time.

USA immigration lawyer Bernie Wolfsdorf, a past president of the 17,000 member American Immigration Lawyers Association was named “the most highly rated immigration lawyer” by SA People News. Bernie and his partner Joey Barnett will explain the new law and answer questions while traveling to South Africa 10th– 20 th September. Register now as space is limited. Find more EB-5 information here. DM