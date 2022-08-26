Since Russia invaded in February, Ukraine has accelerated what it calls “derussification”, a campaign to shed the legacy of hundreds of years of rule by Moscow.
“[The new names] should perpetuate the memory of significant historical events of Ukraine, as well as famous figures and heroes who glorified Ukraine and fought for the independence of our state,” Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
He said the process was far from over and promised to press ahead with the campaign.
One street was named after London, the capital of one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, while another was dubbed “Ukrainian rebirth street”.
That name echoed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said on Independence Day that Ukraine had been “reborn” when Russia invaded.
Another street, previously bearing the surname of a Soviet defence minister, was renamed after Ukraine’s Azov regiment, a move likely to infuriate Moscow, which vocally defends its Soviet legacy in Europe.
The Azov unit, which is part of the National Guard, is lionised in Ukraine but vilified by Moscow.
Russia has accused the group of far-right views and designated it a “terrorist organisation”. That in turn has angered Ukrainian officials, who warn Russia may now violate the fundamental rights of Azov prisoners of war.
