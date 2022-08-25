X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Producer Price Index: SA factory gate price inflation h...

Business Maverick

PRODUCER PRICE INDEX

SA factory gate price inflation hits 18% in July, diesel costs retreat

(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
25 Aug 2022
0

South African factory gate prices hit a fresh 14-year-high rate of increase of 18% in July from 16.2% in June, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday. This will feed into consumer inflation, but a peak may now have been scaled as diesel prices are in retreat.

At 18% in July, South Africa’s Producer Price Index (PPI) registered its highest rate of increase since August 2008, when it reached 19.1%. This comes in the wake of data on Wednesday, which showed the consumer price index (CPI) had accelerated to 7.8%, its most brisk rate in 13 years. 

The bottom line is that the cost of living in South Africa is surging – hence Wednesday’s faltering attempt at a national shutdown – and pushing households into poverty and hunger against the backdrop of an unemployment rate of 33.9%. 

The combined data this week seals the case that South Africa’s economy, which probably contracted in the previous quarter, is caught in the trap of stagflation. Almost all economic indicators are simply going the wrong way.  

Still, there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon.  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“PPI is correlating with diesel prices, and diesel prices dipped in August and we expect another decrease in September,” Jee-A van der Linde, an economist at Oxford Economics Africa, told Business Maverick.  

Oxford Economics is of the view that PPI has reached or is near its peak, “but prices will probably remain sticky at elevated levels over the coming months”.

That prognosis is in line with other analyst views, and containing diesel price increases – crucial to production costs – will clearly be key. Diesel prices for producers were up almost 70% in the year to July, according to Stats SA. That’s a shocking number and represents a massive cost burden. 

A lot remains uncertain, such as the direction of the volatile rand, which is currently close to 22-month lows below 17/dollar. Further rand weakness could boost diesel and oil prices even further. 

Like this week’s CPI data, the latest PPI number will be high on the radar of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), which has hiked its key repo rate by 200 basis points since November last year, from record lows, in a bid to tame inflationary pressures. 

Even if inflation subsides soon, Sarb is widely expected to maintain its hiking cycle for the rest of this year and quite possibly into 2023, as central banks worldwide tighten monetary policy. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted