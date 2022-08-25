X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Lottery’s Phillemon Letwaba resigns ahead of discipli...

South Africa

GROUNDUP LOTTO EXIT

Lottery’s Phillemon Letwaba resigns under a cloud ahead of disciplinary hearing

National Lotteries Commission chief operations officer Phillemon Letwaba has resigned. (Photo: Copied for fair use from NLC website, supplied by GroundUp)
By Raymond Joseph
25 Aug 2022
0

The COO’s resignation on Wednesday comes days after the sudden resignation of NLC Commissioner Charlotte Thabang Mampane.

Embattled National Lotteries Commission chief operations officer Phillemon Letwaba has resigned with immediate effect, just weeks before he was due to appear before a disciplinary hearing to answer charges of abusing his position to enrich himself and his family.

The board of the NLC is yet to accept Letwaba’s sudden resignation.

“The National Lotteries Commission would like to place on the record that the Chief Operations Officer of the NLC, Mr Phillemon Letwaba has expressed his wish to resign from the NLC with immediate effect. The matter is under the consideration of the board and the Acting Commissioner,” the NLC said in a general media release after GroundUp sent questions yesterday about his resignation.

Letwaba’s resignation on Wednesday comes just days after the sudden resignation of NLC Commissioner Charlotte Thabang Mampane. GroundUp had revealed that her luxury North West golf course home was paid for from a Lottery grant to build a school in Limpopo.

Letwaba has been at the heart of many GroundUp stories on corruption at the NLC over the past few years, including several Lottery-funded projects in Kuruman, this one involving a multimillion-rand drug rehabilitation centre in Pretoria, and a R4.8-million grant to a non-profit where his wife was one of the directors.

Letwaba has previously denied the allegations against him, including in a previous disciplinary hearing. He is also suing GroundUp for defamation.

Letwaba, who was suspended for a third time earlier this month, was facing charges in terms of the Lotteries Act, which included receiving financial benefits from recipients of Lottery grants.

He was controversially cleared of similar charges when he faced a disciplinary hearing in March. A decision was taken by the new NLC board to charge him again after receiving legal advice that there were problems with the manner in which the hearing was conducted.

Letwaba was originally charged after SIU head Andy Mothibi informed then Commissioner Mampane of evidence of misconduct by Letwaba.

Letwaba, he said, was guilty of misconduct or breach of trust by accepting financial benefits of around R45-million through multiple entities linked to his family. There was also evidence that Letwaba had been involved in conflicts of interest that contravened the Lotteries Act, he told Mampane.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The new hearing was due to begin earlier this month but was delayed after Letwaba’s lawyer objected to the lawyer appointed to chair the hearing. Letwaba’s contract at the NLC was due to expire at the end of November. Sources with knowledge of what transpired believed that this might have been a ploy to delay the hearing and avoid the possibility of being dismissed before his term ended if he was found guilty. The new hearing, before another chairperson, was due to begin early next month.

During his time at the NLC, Letwaba was given the nickname of DJ, because “people danced when he spoke”. He was born in the small Mpumalanga village of Seane, before moving to the nearby village of Marapyane, where he built a luxury home on a large property acquired from the local chief.

Boasting a main house with five garages and two three-bedroom houses for guests, it is set on a very large property with extensive security and is surrounded by high walls. Google Earth satellite photos show extensive, well-kept gardens and a swimming pool and tennis court at the rear of the property.

The house is a kilometre from an unfinished Lottery-funded old age home, which received grants of almost R24-million. The site was abandoned after the grant money ran out and local tradesmen and suppliers were left unpaid.

Letwaba has two families; one with his childhood sweetheart, Daisy, who comes from Marapyane, and another with Rebotile Malamane, whom he married early last year. They live in separate luxury homes in different gated estates in Pretoria.

Leaked bank statements from Upbrand Properties, which is closely linked to Letwaba and his family, revealed how Lottery money meant for the old age home helped fund work on the house. This included a roof deck, building material, security systems, expensive trees and shrubbery, and pricy interior decor.

Despite being a full-time NLC employee, Letwaba is also a director of a large number of companies.

Letwaba did not respond to our questions sent to him by Whatsapp and Signal. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted