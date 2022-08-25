Schalk Bezuidenhout performs at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees on 29 March 2022 in Oudtshoorn, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais

MUSIC

Cutting Jade and Jack Hammer: Live at Sowaar Bar

Go back in time with this concert featuring South African rock bands Cutting Jade and Jack Hammer (formed in 1985). Jack Hammer will take the stage at 8pm and Cutting Jade will perform at 9pm. Tickets cost R100 and are available via Plankton.

Where: Sowaar Bar, Pretoria

When: 27 August 2022

Reflections: A Symphonic Concert

Be ready for a programme featuring music from some of the world’s most well-known composers; listen to cello virtuoso Berthine van Schoor performing Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme or to the orchestra performing Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture, and more. Tickets cost R180 and are available via TixSa. The show will run from 3pm to 5pm.

Where: ZK Matthews Great Hall, Pretoria

When: 28 August 2022

***

LIVE SHOWS

Schalk Bezuidenhout: Keeping Up

Kempton Park-born comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout is back with a new live comedy show, Keeping Up – be ready for two hours of witty social commentary. The event starts at 8pm. Tickets are R150 via Quicket.

Where: Jolly Dolphin, Jeffreys Bay

When: 3 September 2022

***

ART

Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Celebrating the art of five local women artists – Clare Menck, Jo Roets, Kristen McClarty, Laurel Holmes and Madeleine van Manen – this exhibition is a beautiful combination of oil paintings, sculptures and prints.

Where: Association for Visual Arts Gallery, Cape Town

When: 18 August to 29 September 2022

Regular Sundays featuring Minenkulu Ngoyi

Jozi’s Regular Sunday pop-up event is back. Discover or rediscover the works of South African draughtsman and printmaker Minenkulu Ngoyi and listen to musician Lungile Shaun. Entry is free and the event will take place from 12pm to 5pm.

Where: Even After All, Johannesburg

When: 28 August 2022

FNB Art Joburg

FNB Art Joburg celebrates its 15th edition this year, set at Sandton City over three days. Book your ticket to explore the best in contemporary African art. The fair is “run for galleries with galleries”, so expect to see artists represented by Gallery MOMO, Everard Read or Gaborone-based Ora Loapi. A day pass costs R130, a weekend pass R340 and student passes R40. All tickets are available via TixSA.

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

When: 2 to 4 September 2022

***

DANCE

Hominal/Xaba

A collaboration between Swiss choreographer Marie-Caroline Hominal and South African choreographer Nelisiwe Xaba, Hominal/Xaba is a series of performances where the two artists “confront their femaleness and look at evolving power relationships”. The series is influenced by their different cultures and explores power dynamics. Tickets cost R80 from Computicket. Parental guidance is advised.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban

When: 30 to 31 August 2022

JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience

Centred on the theme of “the (im)possibility of home”, the 24th edition of JOMBA! will feature the work of Mozambican artists Edna Jaime, Pak Ndjamena and Ivan Barros. Tickets cost R65 for students, scholars and pensioners, while general admission tickets cost R80. At Computicket.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban

When: 30 August to 11 September 2022

***

THEATRE

Baxter Zabalaza Finest of the Fest

Directed and conceptualised by Sohail Booise, Hostel Lights follows the friendship of a group of high school boys living in a hostel. Loyalties are called into question when the boys are faced with expulsion. Back to Ashes was created and directed by Molupi Lepeli. The play follows the story of a young woman whose dreams of pursuing an education are “cut short by gender-based violence”. Tickets cost R80 and are available via WebTickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 3 to 17 September 2022

***

RUNNING/HIKING

Red Desert Nature Walk 2022

Join this community walk through Port Edward’s famous Red Desert Nature Reserve. The route is about 5km and the group will set out at 8am. All fitness levels are welcome. Tickets cost R40 for adults and R30 for children via Quicket.

Where: Red Desert Nature Reserve, Port Edward

When: 27 August 2022

Gamtoos Valley Farm Run

If you’re a runner looking for a new route it’s time to lace up your running shoes. For this first farm run through the Gamtoos Valley, participants will be able to choose between the 5km, 10km or 21km races. Tickets cost R30 (5km), R60 (10km) and R120 (21.1km) per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Gamtoos Valley Primary School, Patensie

When: 3 September 2022 DM/ML