First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Join Ferial Haffajee for our 200th live webinar

Hey Maverick Insider, thank you for supporting independent journalism and for keeping all our content, including the live journalism webinars, free and accessible to everyone.

Join Ferial Haffajee for our 200th conversation next week Wednesday 31 August at 12pm as she unpacks the tumultuous history of inner-city Johannesburg.

Sign up today to engage with Ferial and join the illuminating discussion.

Register here→

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Things to do, places to see this week around South Afri...

Maverick Life

OUT & ABOUT

From comedy to classical music – things to do, places to see this week around South Africa

Schalk Bezuidenhout performs at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees on 29 March 2022 in Oudtshoorn, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais
By Christina Makochieng
25 Aug 2022
0

Here is your weekly round-up of go-to events across the country, from art exhibitions to festivals, concerts and trail runs.

MUSIC

Cutting Jade and Jack Hammer: Live at Sowaar Bar

Go back in time with this concert featuring South African rock bands Cutting Jade and Jack Hammer (formed in 1985). Jack Hammer will take the stage at 8pm and Cutting Jade will perform at 9pm. Tickets cost R100 and are available via Plankton.

Where: Sowaar Bar, Pretoria
When: 27 August 2022

Reflections: A Symphonic Concert

Be ready for a programme featuring music from some of the world’s most well-known composers; listen to cello virtuoso Berthine van Schoor performing Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme or to the orchestra performing Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture, and more. Tickets cost R180 and are available via TixSa. The show will run from 3pm to 5pm.

Where: ZK Matthews Great Hall, Pretoria
When: 28 August 2022

***

LIVE SHOWS

Schalk Bezuidenhout: Keeping Up

Schalk Bezuidenhout during Liefde By Die Dam at Meerendal Wine Estates on April 09, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas
Schalk Bezuidenhout during Liefde by die Dam at Meerendal Wine Estates on 9 April 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas

Kempton Park-born comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout is back with a new live comedy show, Keeping Up – be ready for two hours of witty social commentary. The event starts at 8pm. Tickets are R150 via Quicket.

Where: Jolly Dolphin, Jeffreys Bay
When: 3 September 2022

***

ART

Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Celebrating the art of five local women artists – Clare Menck, Jo Roets, Kristen McClarty, Laurel Holmes and Madeleine van Manen – this exhibition is a beautiful combination of oil paintings, sculptures and prints.  

Where: Association for Visual Arts Gallery, Cape Town
When: 18 August to 29 September 2022

‘Lost and Found’ by Kristen McClarty. Image: Supplied
‘Lost and Found’ by Kristen McClarty. Image: Supplied

Regular Sundays featuring Minenkulu Ngoyi

Jozi’s Regular Sunday pop-up event is back. Discover or rediscover the works of South African draughtsman and printmaker Minenkulu Ngoyi and listen to musician Lungile Shaun. Entry is free and the event will take place from 12pm to 5pm.

Where: Even After All, Johannesburg
When: 28 August 2022

FNB Art Joburg

FNB Art Joburg celebrates its 15th edition this year, set at Sandton City over three days. Book your ticket to explore the best in contemporary African art. The fair is “run for galleries with galleries”, so expect to see artists represented by Gallery MOMO, Everard Read or Gaborone-based Ora Loapi. A day pass costs R130, a weekend pass R340 and student passes R40. All tickets are available via TixSA.

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
When: 2 to 4 September 2022

***

DANCE

Hominal/Xaba

A collaboration between Swiss choreographer Marie-Caroline Hominal and South African choreographer Nelisiwe Xaba, Hominal/Xaba is a series of performances where the two artists “confront their femaleness and look at evolving power relationships”. The series is influenced by their different cultures and explores power dynamics. Tickets cost R80 from Computicket. Parental guidance is advised.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban
When: 30 to 31 August 2022

JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience

Centred on the theme of “the (im)possibility of home”, the 24th edition of JOMBA! will feature the work of Mozambican artists Edna Jaime, Pak Ndjamena and Ivan Barros. Tickets cost R65 for students, scholars and pensioners, while general admission tickets cost R80. At Computicket

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban
When: 30 August to 11 September 2022

***

THEATRE

Baxter Zabalaza Finest of the Fest

Directed and conceptualised by Sohail Booise, Hostel Lights follows the friendship of a group of high school boys living in a hostel. Loyalties are called into question when the boys are faced with expulsion. Back to Ashes was created and directed by Molupi Lepeli. The play follows the story of a young woman whose dreams of pursuing an education are “cut short by gender-based violence”. Tickets cost R80 and are available via WebTickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 3 to 17 September 2022

***

RUNNING/HIKING

Red Desert Nature Walk 2022

Join this community walk through Port Edward’s famous Red Desert Nature Reserve. The route is about 5km and the group will set out at 8am. All fitness levels are welcome. Tickets cost R40 for adults and R30 for children via Quicket.

Where: Red Desert Nature Reserve, Port Edward
When: 27 August 2022

Gamtoos Valley Farm Run

If you’re a runner looking for a new route it’s time to lace up your running shoes. For this first farm run through the Gamtoos Valley, participants will be able to choose between the 5km, 10km or 21km races. Tickets cost R30 (5km), R60 (10km) and R120 (21.1km) per person and are available via Quicket

Where: Gamtoos Valley Primary School, Patensie
When: 3 September 2022 DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted