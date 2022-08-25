OUT & ABOUT
From comedy to classical music – things to do, places to see this week around South Africa
Here is your weekly round-up of go-to events across the country, from art exhibitions to festivals, concerts and trail runs.
MUSIC
Cutting Jade and Jack Hammer: Live at Sowaar Bar
Go back in time with this concert featuring South African rock bands Cutting Jade and Jack Hammer (formed in 1985). Jack Hammer will take the stage at 8pm and Cutting Jade will perform at 9pm. Tickets cost R100 and are available via Plankton.
Where: Sowaar Bar, Pretoria
When: 27 August 2022
Reflections: A Symphonic Concert
Be ready for a programme featuring music from some of the world’s most well-known composers; listen to cello virtuoso Berthine van Schoor performing Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme or to the orchestra performing Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture, and more. Tickets cost R180 and are available via TixSa. The show will run from 3pm to 5pm.
Where: ZK Matthews Great Hall, Pretoria
When: 28 August 2022
***
LIVE SHOWS
Schalk Bezuidenhout: Keeping Up
Kempton Park-born comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout is back with a new live comedy show, Keeping Up – be ready for two hours of witty social commentary. The event starts at 8pm. Tickets are R150 via Quicket.
Where: Jolly Dolphin, Jeffreys Bay
When: 3 September 2022
***
ART
Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Celebrating the art of five local women artists – Clare Menck, Jo Roets, Kristen McClarty, Laurel Holmes and Madeleine van Manen – this exhibition is a beautiful combination of oil paintings, sculptures and prints.
Where: Association for Visual Arts Gallery, Cape Town
When: 18 August to 29 September 2022
Regular Sundays featuring Minenkulu Ngoyi
Jozi’s Regular Sunday pop-up event is back. Discover or rediscover the works of South African draughtsman and printmaker Minenkulu Ngoyi and listen to musician Lungile Shaun. Entry is free and the event will take place from 12pm to 5pm.
Where: Even After All, Johannesburg
When: 28 August 2022
FNB Art Joburg celebrates its 15th edition this year, set at Sandton City over three days. Book your ticket to explore the best in contemporary African art. The fair is “run for galleries with galleries”, so expect to see artists represented by Gallery MOMO, Everard Read or Gaborone-based Ora Loapi. A day pass costs R130, a weekend pass R340 and student passes R40. All tickets are available via TixSA.
Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
When: 2 to 4 September 2022
***
DANCE
Hominal/Xaba
A collaboration between Swiss choreographer Marie-Caroline Hominal and South African choreographer Nelisiwe Xaba, Hominal/Xaba is a series of performances where the two artists “confront their femaleness and look at evolving power relationships”. The series is influenced by their different cultures and explores power dynamics. Tickets cost R80 from Computicket. Parental guidance is advised.
Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban
When: 30 to 31 August 2022
JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience
Centred on the theme of “the (im)possibility of home”, the 24th edition of JOMBA! will feature the work of Mozambican artists Edna Jaime, Pak Ndjamena and Ivan Barros. Tickets cost R65 for students, scholars and pensioners, while general admission tickets cost R80. At Computicket.
Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban
When: 30 August to 11 September 2022
***
THEATRE
Baxter Zabalaza Finest of the Fest
Directed and conceptualised by Sohail Booise, Hostel Lights follows the friendship of a group of high school boys living in a hostel. Loyalties are called into question when the boys are faced with expulsion. Back to Ashes was created and directed by Molupi Lepeli. The play follows the story of a young woman whose dreams of pursuing an education are “cut short by gender-based violence”. Tickets cost R80 and are available via WebTickets.
Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 3 to 17 September 2022
***
RUNNING/HIKING
Red Desert Nature Walk 2022
Join this community walk through Port Edward’s famous Red Desert Nature Reserve. The route is about 5km and the group will set out at 8am. All fitness levels are welcome. Tickets cost R40 for adults and R30 for children via Quicket.
Where: Red Desert Nature Reserve, Port Edward
When: 27 August 2022
If you’re a runner looking for a new route it’s time to lace up your running shoes. For this first farm run through the Gamtoos Valley, participants will be able to choose between the 5km, 10km or 21km races. Tickets cost R30 (5km), R60 (10km) and R120 (21.1km) per person and are available via Quicket.
Where: Gamtoos Valley Primary School, Patensie
When: 3 September 2022 DM/ML
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet