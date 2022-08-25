FINANCIAL SERVICES
Competition watchdog raids major insurers over collusion and price fixing allegations
The Competition Commission believes that eight insurance companies colluded to fix the prices of premiums that consumers pay for investment and insurance products. Insurance companies allegedly shared information about the premiums they charge consumers.
The Competition Commission raided the offices of eight major insurance companies and seized documents on Thursday afternoon as part of its probe into allegations of collusion and price fixing in South Africa’s insurance industry.
The competition watchdog raided the offices of Discovery Limited, Hollard Insurance Group, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure, Sanlam, Professional Provident Society Limited, FMI (a division of Bidvest Life) and BrightRock Life.
The Competition Commission believes the companies “have engaged in collusive practices to fix prices and/or trading conditions” regarding the premiums that consumers pay for investment products such as retirement annuities, and insurance products offering cover against dread disease, disability and death.
Competition Act
In a statement published on Thursday, the commission said the insurance companies shared information about the premiums they charge consumers for investment and insurance products. This enables the eight companies “to adjust the prices of their existing and new insurance products” — which is in contravention of the Competition Act, specifically the clause that discourages competition from being prevented or lessened.
The commission didn’t reveal details of its investigation into the eight insurance companies, which it launched in January 2021.
It’s unclear how long the alleged collusion among the companies has been running or if insurance policyholders (consumers) were disadvantaged by paying high premiums.
If the insurance companies are found guilty, the commission might recommend that the Competition Tribunal, which rules on such cases, impose an administrative fine. The fines are usually equal to 10% of the revenues that the companies have generated over a fixed period, mostly over one year. But major corporations tend to fight the commission and appeal against any sanctions imposed on them, as seen in the long-running case against commercial banks, which have been accused of colluding to fix currency prices.
Explainer: SA banks in the dogbox, but what does it all mean?
The raid saw offices of insurance companies across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape being searched as part of a process to gather evidence that could support the Competition Commission’s probe.
During the searches, the commission seized documents and electronic data which will be analysed to determine whether the eight insurance companies contravened the Competition Act. The commission said it obtained warrants from high courts in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town, authorising it to search the offices.
“The search and seizure operation is part of the routine process of evidence gathering and we urge all involved to allow the investigation to run its course. The commission will at an appropriate stage reveal the outcome of the investigation,” said Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele. DM/BM
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet