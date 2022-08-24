The Redfox management is a private firm established in South Africa under the directorship of Jozef Behr and Christian Alexander Weber along with Ronelle Sinclair as Chief Financial Officer.

With the experience of four years in his position, he has successfully established and operates four entities together with other partners. Those include fuel and mineral trading companies that perform regional trading in multiple commodities, a fuel rail network markets approximately 10m litres per month, a logistics support entity to facilitate trade flows in and around Zimbabwe and a South African Trading Black Economic Empowerment entity trading in fuel.

Jozef Clifford Behr’s career began in refinery trading, and afterwards he went onto becoming a trading development manager in regional crude, diesel, gasoline heating and oil trading, spanning over 10 years. Thereafter, it was only natural for him to progress onto more influential roles where he is now. After so many years of success, Jozef decided consciously to do something for the betterment of the society and launch his own charitable foundation.

The goal of the ‘Jozef Behr Foundation’ is to help young children through education support on varying levels, and set up feeding and clothing programs in Cape Town, South Africa and particularly around the metro.

The city has a varying range of public schools, private schools, and international schools each with their own reputations and standards of schooling. The main reason for poor or non-attendance may be in relation to the quality of education, the learner’s ability to progress and particularly financial constraints, which accounts for 13% of children unable to attend school. Young people and children from underprivileged backgrounds will have limited resources, lower levels of parental education or part of a single-parent household are less likely to enrol in school and more prone to dropping out compared to their more privileged peers.

Alongside supporting these young people through their education, Jozef Behr and his team aim to set up feeding and clothing programs to ensure that as many of these young people as possible can progress through education without the stress and worry of basic needs such as their lunch or school uniforms.

Jozef Clifford Behr believes that young people he wants to help could be the future leaders of the City of Cape Town and if they need assistance with education, food, and clothing then that is something he would really like to provide. These are basic rights and needs of young people and these disadvantages should not be a barrier to hold back their potential.

The ‘Jozef Behr Foundation’ will aim to launch at the start of 2023 and further announcements on how to donate and volunteer will be announced soon. DM/MC