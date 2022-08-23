First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Cheesy scrambled eggs

TGIFOOD

EGGCELLENT

What’s cooking today: Cheesy scrambled eggs

Tony Jackman’s cheesy scrambled eggs with fresh herbs, served on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
23 Aug 2022
0

Turn humble scrambled eggs into a more substantial breakfast by adding cheese and herbs picked fresh from the garden.

I admit to being a bit fussy about my scrambled eggs, which, if done well, need no adornment. By “well”, I don’t mean well done; that’s the last thing you want with scrambled eggs. They need to be a bit runny before you scoop them from the pan onto the plate or onto toast. 

As for that bicarb habit, for me it is anathema. Please don’t add bicarbonate of soda to your eggs before they go into the pan. I know this is common practice and recommended, but taste them cooked simply in butter and then with bicarb in the mix, and there’s no doubt that it loses something both in flavour and texture. I’d recommend you try them both ways one day, and I’m sure you’ll see what I mean.

The same goes for “a bit of milk”. What does that do? It makes them “a bit” milky and changes both the texture and taste. Milk does nothing to improve scrambled eggs.

If all this means you end up with less scrambled eggs on the plate, I have a simple solution: use an extra egg.

Finally, please cook them in butter, nothing else. Butter adds silkiness to the dish and of course that buttery flavour. Simplicity is everything with this breakfast favourite. For me, the best scrambled eggs are cooked very quickly in foaming butter, using a fork, and served only with salt and pepper. Perfection.

But there are other ways too, such as this recipe in which they’re enhanced with cheese and herbs.

(Per 1 portion)

Ingredients

3 eggs

3 Tbsp butter

⅓ cup grated Cheddar cheese

1 tsp chopped parsley

1 tsp chopped sorrel, marjoram or picked thyme leaves

Salt and black pepper

Method

I recommend using a heavy iron pan, and a fork, but a spatula will do.

First break the eggs into a bowl and add the grated cheese and fresh herbs. Whisk well.

Melt the butter in a heavy pan until foaming. Add the eggs all at once and immediately start working the mixture briskly with a fork in swirling motions. While it’s still a bit runny, serve on the plate or on toast.

I used parsley and sorrel, with which I also garnished it. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. Mervyn Gers has expanded the base for his ceramic ware to New Zealand and Australia, through the Sydney-based iKhaya Collections. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted