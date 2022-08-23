I admit to being a bit fussy about my scrambled eggs, which, if done well, need no adornment. By “well”, I don’t mean well done; that’s the last thing you want with scrambled eggs. They need to be a bit runny before you scoop them from the pan onto the plate or onto toast.

As for that bicarb habit, for me it is anathema. Please don’t add bicarbonate of soda to your eggs before they go into the pan. I know this is common practice and recommended, but taste them cooked simply in butter and then with bicarb in the mix, and there’s no doubt that it loses something both in flavour and texture. I’d recommend you try them both ways one day, and I’m sure you’ll see what I mean.

The same goes for “a bit of milk”. What does that do? It makes them “a bit” milky and changes both the texture and taste. Milk does nothing to improve scrambled eggs.

If all this means you end up with less scrambled eggs on the plate, I have a simple solution: use an extra egg.

Finally, please cook them in butter, nothing else. Butter adds silkiness to the dish and of course that buttery flavour. Simplicity is everything with this breakfast favourite. For me, the best scrambled eggs are cooked very quickly in foaming butter, using a fork, and served only with salt and pepper. Perfection.

But there are other ways too, such as this recipe in which they’re enhanced with cheese and herbs.

(Per 1 portion)

Ingredients

3 eggs

3 Tbsp butter

⅓ cup grated Cheddar cheese

1 tsp chopped parsley

1 tsp chopped sorrel, marjoram or picked thyme leaves

Salt and black pepper

Method

I recommend using a heavy iron pan, and a fork, but a spatula will do.

First break the eggs into a bowl and add the grated cheese and fresh herbs. Whisk well.

Melt the butter in a heavy pan until foaming. Add the eggs all at once and immediately start working the mixture briskly with a fork in swirling motions. While it’s still a bit runny, serve on the plate or on toast.

I used parsley and sorrel, with which I also garnished it. DM/TGIFood

