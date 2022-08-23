Data Tuesday showed sales of new US homes fell for the sixth time this year to the slowest pace since early 2016, while business activity contracted for a second straight month, reflecting softer demand at both manufacturers and service providers.
Traders are bracing for hawkish talk at the Jackson Hole event after recent comments from Fed officials convinced many investors the central bank will continue to tighten aggressively, even into a slowing economy.
“For the moment, global sentiment is both skittish and volatile,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor. “There is little cause for optimism on the immediate horizon, with any glimmers of economic hope yet to take hold on a sustainable basis.”
Quantitative tightening by the US central bank is set to kick into gear next month, presenting another potential headwind for equities.
“The near-term outlook for equity markets remains challenging,” said Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer. “The impact of quantitative tightening on financial markets have yet to be felt, while the earnings downgrade cycle has just started.”
Will the meme mania fizzle out? That’s the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.
What to watch this week:
- US durable goods, MBA mortgage applications, pending home sales, Wednesday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Kansas City Fed hosts its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thursday
- ECB’s July minutes, Thursday
- Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday
- US personal income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:13 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%
- The MSCI World index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%
- The euro rose 0.6% to $0.9999
- The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.1864
- The Japanese yen rose 1.1% to 136.03 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.98%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.32%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.56%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.1% to $94.02 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 1% to $1,765.60 an ounce
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet