Taking the complexity out of international business payments

Having an effective platform which facilitates international payments is one of the key strategic choices made by multi-national businesses. This is why successful businesses across sectors choose Bidvest Bank’s Global Payments Online Platform because it offers them a wide range of products and services that are designed to seamlessly and securely make and receive global payments.

While customers value a relationship banker with foreign exchange expertise to assist with business needs and priorities, global trends show that businesses also need a smart web-enabled system where they can access their online banking system anywhere.

The ability to transact independently, manage world currency cards; create secure payment instructions, make real-time transactions, get payment history and authorise payments and securing competitive foreign exchange rates at a fixed margin, has become a non-negotiable service.

Bidvest Bank’s International Payments solution Global Payments Online offers all these capabilities.

Order forex and World Currency Card on the online platform

Bidvest Bank foreign exchange offerings are all aimed at making things easier for our customers.

As a Bidvest Bank customer, business or personal travellers are also able to order and have foreign exchange or Multi Currency World Currency Card delivered by using the Bidvest Bank online platform.

Our Multi Currency World Currency Card is backed by Mastercard. Bidvest Bank customers can load up to 17 currencies, offering travellers the convenience of foreign currency cash but with the security of a card. It also allows travellers to fix their exchange rate up to 60 days before travel, preventing those unexpected rate fluctuations, coupled with Mastercard purchase protection. It is also supported by a mobile application to help customers manage their spend and replace lost or stolen cards.

Visit our website www.bidvestbank.co.za

Call the Bidvest Bank Contact Centre at : 0860 11 11 77

When you need to make International Payments for your business, think Bidvest Bank. DM/BM