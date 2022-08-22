First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

WHO recommends Valneva's Covid-19vaccine

COVID-19

A lab technician wearing a protective face mask uses a multichannel pipette dropper during the antigen quantification process of the coronavirus vaccine research at the Valneva SA laboratories in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Photographer: Akos Stiller / Bloomberg
By Reuters
22 Aug 2022
Aug 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday recommended the use of French drugmaker Valneva's VLS.PA Covid-19 vaccine.

The UN agency also recommended the use of a second booster dose for some individuals at high risk of severe disease.

However, that does not constitute a general recommendation of vaccinating all adults, and is aimed at avoiding severe disease and death in populations at the highest risk, it said.

The recommendations come after the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting last week.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

