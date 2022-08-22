First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

What’s cooking today: Fried kingklip with caper butte...

TGIFOOD

FISH DISH

Tony Jackman’s fried kingklip with caper butter sauce, served on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
22 Aug 2022
0

Capers, butter, kingklip. That’s a ménage à trois worth plating up for a classy supper. A few chips on the side won’t harm.

My lifelong favourite fish, kingklip, flakes beautifully and, if cooked with care to be slightly underdone, can be a minor masterpiece of good eating. Kingklip well deserves being treated with respect, and a caper butter sauce is a splendid match for it.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 handsome kingklip portions from the middle of the fish

3 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

For the caper butter sauce:

3 Tbsp butter

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 Tbsp capers

Juice of 1 lemon

salt and ground black pepper to taste 

1 teaspoon thyme leaves

Method

Make the sauce first.

Melt ½ teaspoon butter in a frying pan on a moderately high heat. When it foams, add the capers and sauté, stirring, until the capers crisp; just a couple of minutes. Add the lemon juice, thyme and garlic and cook on a low heat for 2 minutes, being watchful. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat while you cook the fish.

Fry the kingklip in butter and a splash of olive oil, turning once, until cooked but slightly underdone in the middle. Any more than this and the fish risks becoming too dry. Serve with the sauce spooned on top. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. Mervyn Gers has expanded the base for his ceramic ware to New Zealand and Australia, through the Sydney-based iKhaya Collections. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing. 

