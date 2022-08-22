First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
‘We can’t be trespassers on our forefathers’ land...

Maverick Citizen

2022 LAND CONFERENCE

‘We can’t be trespassers on our forefathers’ land’ — frustrated small-scale fishers

Early morning small-scale fishermen in False Bay, Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Kenneth Gerhardt)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
22 Aug 2022
0

Asserting customary fishing rights for small-scale fishers in South Africa has been hindered by the government, policymakers and lawyers not talking to communities to gain an understanding of how they practise customary law.

‘It’s been a decade of explaining that you can’t regulate what you do not understand… the minister has been made the custodian of the ocean who gets to decide who gets fishing rights and who doesn’t,’ Wilmien Wicomb from the Legal Resources Centre said at last week’s 2022 Land Conference.

Customary systems of law are passed down from generation to generation — they are not written down as in Western law, but children and young adults are taught these systems. Some rules and guidelines are practised consistently in each facet of life, depending on the community, tribe, region and so forth. In coastal towns, these customary laws would include who gets to fish, how and when.

In 2010, three small-scale fishers were arrested in Dwesa-Cwebe in the Eastern Cape for fishing in the sea adjacent to the Dwesa-Cwebe Nature Reserve. The reserve had, in 2000, been declared a Marine Protected Area (MPA) by the then Minister of Environmental Affairs.

After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court of Appeal made its ruling based on customary law rather than common law, and gave the community the right to fish without permits as it had been their way of life for more than 300 years. Also, the fishing would be conducted in a way that still protected the environment.

In 2001, the community had also fought for land and won restitution claims. However, despite these victories, the community still feels it’s fighting an uphill battle.

“The law calls us trespassers in our land… by word, we have it, but in reality, the land is not ours — it still belongs to the government. Please Wilmien, can you help us secure title deeds,” Josiah Cweba from Dwesa-Cwebe said while addressing the Land Conference delegates, among whom was Wilmien Wicomb of the Legal Resources Centre.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Western vs customary law

“Last month there was a protest in the community because traditional healers couldn’t access the sea to perform a healing ritual for a very sick man… we as black people find life in the sea,” Cweba said.

Jackie Sunde from the Masifunde Development Trust said, “Western law tends to compartmentalise, whereas customary law is about living holistically and every aspect of life feeds into the other — there are practices to secure food, spirituality, wellbeing… and all are closely linked to the land, forest and the oceans.”

Both Wicomb and Sunde have experience working in land reform, marine tenure, African customary law and community governance systems for natural resources. They have done extensive research to breach the gap between government and communities.

“The roll-out of the policies that recognise small-scale fishing rights has been a complete disaster. If there are not at least 20 members in a group (trying to secure fishing rights), they will not be recognised… so individuals have to come together with neighbours, even if the neighbours are four hours up the road,” said Wicomb.

“Perhaps the best illustration of a regulator sitting in Pretoria writing regulations without the faintest idea of what is happening on the ground would be the regulation that was passed after the Ramaphosa judgment to open the Dwesa MPA, which was benched in 2016 for both small-scale fishers and professional fishers.

“Dwesa-Cwebe is a huge area… it takes three hours to get from Dwesa to Cwebe if you have a car, which no one there does. It’s officially the poorest district in South Africa… people don’t have airtime, there is no communication,” said Wicomb.

“You don’t even see members of your village — there are seven widely spread-out villages… that’s the reality on the ground, and yet the regulations said that these hundreds of fishers must decide every day which 39 of them will go to sea. They also have to notify the [authorities] before midday, every day.

“There is also a limit of 30 mussels a day… this can only feed one small family. It’s unclear what they are supposed to do for the rest of the month.”

Wicomb said that the species of fish they were permitted to catch weren’t even found in that area.

While some advances have been made in recognising customary law regarding access to forests and oceans, experts and communities agreed that there was still a long way to go. For a start, there needed to be a better understanding of these laws and practical guidelines that not only aligned with indigenous people’s way of life, but also enriched it.

The conference wrapped up last week by discussing challenges to the Communal Land Tenure Bill, tenure security and legal leverage for land activists in the future. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted