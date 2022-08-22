X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We write for you

It’s a public service and we refuse to erect a paywall and force you to pay for truth. Instead, we ask (nicely and often) that those of you who can afford to, become a Maverick Insider and help with whatever you can. In order for truth not to become a thing of the past, we need to keep going.

Currently, 18,000 (or less than 0.3%) of our brave and generous readers are members; which says a lot about their characters and commitment to our country. These people are paying for a free service in order to keep it free for everyone.

They are the true South AfriCANs.(Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves.)

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Markets wrap: Asia shares in the red, yuan slides on st...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Markets wrap: Asia shares in the red, yuan slides on strong dollar

(Image: iStock)
By Reuters
22 Aug 2022
0

Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks kept raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy.

“We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September,” said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.

“For markets, a bland delivery like that could be underwhelming.”

Futures are fully priced for another hike in September with the only question being whether it will be one of 50 or 75 basis points, while rates are seen up, at 3.5% to 3.75% by year end. 

A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed towards a higher peak. Read full story

One exception to the tightening trend is China, where the central bank trimmed some key lending rates by between 5 and 15 basis points on Monday in an effort to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector. Read full story

Unease over China’s economy tipped the yuan to a 23-month low, while pressuring stocks across the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a further 0.7%, while Chinese blue chips dipped 0.1%.

South Korea’s KOSPI .KS11 shed 0.7% while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6%, though it has drawn support from the recent sharp reversal in the yen.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 lost 0.3%, while FTSE futures FFIc1 were down a fraction.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.4% and Nasdaq futures 0.5%. The S&P 500 has repeatedly failed to clear its 200-day moving average around 4,320 and ended last week down 1.2%.

BofA’s latest survey of investors found most were still bearish, though 88% did expect lower inflation over time, the highest proportion since the financial crisis.

“That helps explain this month’s rotation into equities, tech and discretionary, and out of defensives,” said BofA strategist Michael Hartnett. “Relative to history, investors are still long defensives and short cyclicals.”

He remained a cautious bear, given rising interest rates, and recommended fading further S&P rallies above 4,328.

Yields spike 

Equity valuations were not helped by a steep rise in global bond yields last week. British 10-year yields climbed by the most in five years following a shock inflation report, while bund yields jumped on a sky-high rise in German producer prices.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose 14 basis points over the week and last stood at 2.99%, while the curve remained deeply inverted to reflect the risk of recession. 

The general air of global uncertainty has tended to boost the U.S. dollar as the most liquid of safe havens, leaving it up at 108.22 =USD on a basket of currencies. It jumped 2.3% last week in its best performance since April 2020. 

“The USD can track above 110.00 this week if the August flash PMIs for the major economies show a further slowing in economic growth or contraction in activity,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA, referring to surveys of manufacturing due on Tuesday.

“We also expect Powell to deliver a hawkish message about inflation, in line with recent comments from other Fed officials supporting the USD.”

The dollar was firm at 137.27 yen, having shot up 2.5% last week, while the euro was struggling at $1.0028 after losing 2.2% last week.

Minutes of the European Central Bank’s last policy meeting are due this week and are likely to sound hawkish given they decided to hike by 50 basis points. Read full story

The rise in the dollar has been a setback for gold, which was pinned at $1,746 an ounce. 

Oil prices were also under pressure, amid worries about global demand and the high dollar. Brent LCOc1 was down $1.23 at $95.49, while US crude lost 99 cents to $89.78 per barrel. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted