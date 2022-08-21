First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo

We write for you

It’s a public service and we refuse to erect a paywall and force you to pay for truth. Instead, we ask (nicely and often) that those of you who can afford to, become a Maverick Insider and help with whatever you can. In order for truth not to become a thing of the past, we need to keep going.

Currently, 18,000 (or less than 0.3%) of our brave and generous readers are members; which says a lot about their characters and commitment to our country. These people are paying for a free service in order to keep it free for everyone.

They are the true South AfriCANs.(Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves.)

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Cato Manor Abahlali leader gunned down

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Cato Manor Abahlali leader gunned down

Lindokuhle Mnguni was murdered on Saturday morning. Photo: Siya Mbhele
By Benita Enoch
21 Aug 2022
0

Members of housing movement Abahlali believe Lindokuhle Mnguni was murdered because of his political activism.

The leader of the eKhenana settlement in Cato Manor in Durban, Lindokuhle Mnguni, has been killed.

According to the police, Mnguni, 28, was shot dead in his home during the early hours of Saturday. His partner was also critically injured in the attack. (Unfortunately, we don’t know his partner’s name at the time of publication.)

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said two unknown men opened fire on the couple and authorities were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

Besides being elected as leader of eKhenana, Mnguni was chairperson of the local Abahlali baseMjondolo branch. Abahlali is an organisation that works to protect the rights of shack-dwellers.

His death was viewed as political by leaders of the group.

S’bu Zikode, president of Abahlali, told GroundUp that Mnguni had been followed for a number of weeks prior to his murder.

“It’s a direct political hit. Lindokuhle was in hiding. We knew he was threatened. We knew that he was being arrested and kept in prison on bogus charges.” (GroundUp will attempt to investigate these claims.)

Zikode added that Mnguni’s death was part of a “trend” and that it had become “normalised” for community leaders who defied political power to be killed.

Political activist and chairperson of the KZN provincial Community Policing Forum board Mthunzi Mathenjwa was gunned down outside his house in Empangeni just over a week ago. While his murder is still being investigated, speculation is rife that Mathenjwa’s murder was in response to his crime-curbing efforts in the region.

Provincial MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka condemned Mathenjwa’s murder and called for a swift investigation to lead to the arrest and prosecution those responsible.

Said Zikode: “It’s worrying when such killings are normalised. It’s the only concern I have. Our democracy is coming to its end where there will be nobody left to speak [about how] the lives of people count for nothing.”

The community of eKhenana is an informal settlement. Residents are self-sufficient according to Zikode. They plant their own vegetables and run a successful poultry farm.

“He (Mnguni) organised that community into a commune and it’s one of the most successful out there,” said Zikode.

Zikode added that residents of eKhenana were committed to food sovereignty and sustainable urban farming, rather than waiting for government to deliver. DM/GroundUP

First Published by GroundUp

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted