Our World in Pictures: Week 33 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 33 of 2022

A woman cries as a child receives treatment for malnutrition on a children’s ward at Indira Gandhi hospital on August 13, 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The collapse of the economy and the freezing of Afghan and donor funds after the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021 created a humanitarian crisis. Most art, culture and pastimes have been banned. The female population have also had to quit jobs and young girls after the age of 12 can no longer go to school or complete further education. (Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
19 Aug 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Men ride on top of an armored vehicle during a celebration of the first anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power on August 15, 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan. A year after the Taliban retook Kabul, cementing their rule of Afghanistan after a two-decade insurgency, the country is beset by economic and humanitarian crises. Western governments have frozen billions of dollars in Afghan assets as it presses the Taliban to honor unmet promises on security, governance and human rights, including allowing all girls to be educated. (Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images)
Children in a children’s ward at Indira Gandhi hospital receive treatment for malnutrition on August 13, 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images)
Taliban fighters fired into the air as they dispersed a rare rally by women as they chanted “Bread, work and freedom” and marched in front of the education ministry building, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists’ return to power, on August 13, 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images)
Supporters of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition barricade roads in Kibera Slum moments after the Indipendent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati declared Kenya’s Deputy Presidents and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance as the winner of the August 09, 2022, Kenyan Presidential Elections on August 15, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.  (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)
Ukrainian Orthodox Priest Andrii Halavin performs a funeral service on August 17, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
About 100 fishers and activists protest near Cape Town Harbour entrance in Paarden Island on August 15, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Small-scale fishers and civil society are demanding sustainable energy solutions and a halt to offshore oil and gas exploration. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Delegates attend a Jirga organized by the Taliban to discuss strengthening the current government, inviting Afghans to return from abroad and participate in the building of the nation and general issues, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 18 August 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Delegates attend a Jirga organized by the Taliban to discuss strengthening the current government, inviting Afghans to return from abroad and participate in the building of the nation and general issues, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 18 August 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A child dressed as Hindu god Lord Krishna adjusts his colorful headgear while taking part in the celebrations on the eve of the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Chennai, India, 18 August 2022. The festival celebrates the birth of the Hindu god Lord Krishna, one of the most popular gods in Hinduism. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A Hindu devotee along with a child breaks a pot of milk as part of a ritual during the celebrations on the eve of the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Chennai, India, 18 August 2022. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Emeli Sande and guests attend UK Black Pride 2022: Power at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on August 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for UK Black Pride)
Lorena Medina of Spain competes in the Balance Beam during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Subdivision 2 competition on day 1 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at on August 11, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Ondine Achampong of Great Britain competes in the Women’s Balance Beam Final during the Artistic Gymnastics competition on day 4 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 14, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Nick Gordon #1 of the Minnesota Twins makes the out against Kurt Suzuki #24 of the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 14, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Thobias Montler of Sweden competes during the Athletics – Men’s Long Jump Final on day 6 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 16, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Athletes start for the Triathlon competition on day 4 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 14, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
A boy points to the AI robot Poster during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022 in Beijing, China. The 2022 World Robot Conference kicked off on Thursday in Beijing. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
A staff member takes part in a demonstration of a robot arm collecting swab samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) detection during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022 in Beijing, China.  (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
People watch a television screen showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on August 17, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
A limited edition replica of the gun from the film ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ (estimate £6,000 – £9,000) alongside a first edition book with rare binding of ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ (estimate £4,000-£6,000) are displayed on August 14, 2022 ahead of Sotheby’s ‘James Bond on Bond Street’ auction in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
A local man inspects debris of private buildings and recreation center after a recent rocket hit in Zatoka settlement near the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, 18 August 2022, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/STR
Ukrainian street artist Varvara Logvyn paints national ornaments onto Czech hedgehogs anti-tank obstacles, on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Ukrainian street artist Varvara Logvyn paints national ornaments onto Czech hedgehogs anti-tank obstacles, on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Salla a Delta therapy dog visits an emergency department patient during a ‘Paws the Pressure’ session at St Vincent’s Hospital on August 17, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.  (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event on August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming. Rep. Cheney was defeated in her primary race by Wyoming Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) DM/ ML
