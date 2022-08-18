First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Russia says Ukraine planning 'provocation' at nuclear p...

Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russia says Ukraine planning ‘provocation’ at nuclear plant; Kyiv dismisses accusation

Rescuers putting out a fire at a residential hall after a rocket hit the Saltivka residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 17 August 2022. At least six people were killed and 16 injured during the attack, the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov said. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/Ukraine State Emergency Service / HANDOUT
By Reuters
18 Aug 2022
0

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday there was a risk of a man-made disaster at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and accused Kyiv and the West of planning "provocation" there on Friday during a visit to Ukraine by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

A senior Ukrainian official dismissed what he depicted as a cynical assertion by Moscow, and said the simplest solution to the situation would be for Russian forces to withdraw from the plant, remove any munitions stored there and demine it.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, the largest in Europe, was captured by Russia soon after it invaded Ukraine almost six months ago and has come under repeated shelling, with both Moscow and Kyiv trading blame.

Russia says Ukrainian forces are recklessly firing at the plant, but Ukraine says Russia is deliberately using the reactor complex as a base to launch attacks against its population.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday that Moscow was taking measures to ensure safety at the complex and denied it had deployed heavy weapons in and around the plant.

However the ministry said a shutdown of the plant may be attempted if Ukrainian forces continued shelling it. Read full story

Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-installed administration in Zaporizhzhia region, said earlier there was a risk that shelling could damage the cooling system of the reactor complex and was quoted as saying the plant was operating with only one unit.

It is not clear how the plant will be shut down, but the ministry said two of the plant’s six units may be put into “cold reserve”. The plant accounts for one fifth of Ukraine’s annual electricity production.

 

‘PROVOCATION’

The Russian defence ministry earlier on Thursday accused Ukraine and what it called its “U.S. handlers” of trying to stage a “minor accident” at the plant in southern Ukraine in order to blame Russia.

It said the “provocation” was timed to coincide with a visit to Ukraine by U.N. chief Guterres on Friday and that it may involve a radiation leak.

Reuters could not verify Russia’s assertion.

“Russia is worried about the possibility of a disaster at the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant). Russia’s Ministry of Defense laughs cynically,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote on Twitter.

“There is a solution. You just need to take the (munitions)out of the halls, demine the buildings, release the plant’s personnel from cells, stop shelling (the southern city of) Nikopol from (the plant’s) territory and leave the station. It’s simple, isn’t it?”

In a briefing, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defence forces, said the plant’s back-up support systems had been damaged as a result of shelling.

Kirillov presented a slide, showing that in the event of an accident at the plant, radioactive material would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

Guterres, who is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Thursday, has called for a halt to all fighting near the plant.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Mark Heinrich and Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted