First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchest...

Newsdeck

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United – The Times

Ineos founder and chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Photo: Bryn Lennon / Getty Images)
By Reuters
18 Aug 2022
0

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United, his spokesperson told The Times on Wednesday, after Elon Musk said his plan to buy the Premier League club was all part of 'a long-running joke'.

Musk, the world’s richest person, said on Twitter that he wanted to buy England’s most successful club before clarifying that it was a joke and that he had no interest in purchasing any sports teams. Read full story

The club’s owners, the American Glazer family, are under pressure, with United sitting at the bottom of the Premier League after two games of the season. Bloomberg reported they would consider selling a minority stake, opening the door for Ratcliffe.

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” Ratcliffe’s spokesperson said. “If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.”

The Glazers have been the target of intense criticism for their failure to invest in the team, which has not won a trophy in five years.

Ratcliffe, head of chemical company Ineos, is from the Manchester area and a long-standing fan of the club.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset,” the spokesperson added.

Ratcliffe failed this year in an attempt to buy London club Chelsea, which was ultimately bought by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted