Aimed at anyone interested in pursuing an MBA degree, the event will cover topics ranging from entry requirements to funding, curricula, delivery methods (for example, in-person, online or hybrid), accreditation and career benefits.

It offers an opportunity for managers, professionals and entrepreneurs intending to pursue an MBA now or in the future to meet with top business schools, explore MBA programmes, get expert advice, and network with MBA alumni.

Exhibitors taking part include:

Da Vinci Business School

Gordon Institute of Business Science

Graduate Management Admission Council

Henley Business School Africa

IIE MSA (formerly Monash South Africa)

Johannesburg Business School

Milpark Business School

Nelson Mandela University Business School

NWU Business School

Regent Business School

Richfield

Stellenbosch Business School

Tshwane School for Business and Society

University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business

UNISA Graduate School of Business Leadership

Wits Business School

“Stellenbosch Business School has always believed in excellence, a philosophy that resulted in it becoming the first school from an African university to receive the Triple Crown of international accreditations – AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA,” says Ilse Munnik Manager: Customer Conversions and Projects at Stellenbosch Business School. “The MBA is still the most widely recognised business management degree in the world and our commitment to responsible leadership will allow you to navigate the complex challenges leaders face in a volatile, uncertain and ambiguous world. We are looking forward to taking part in MBA Expo and engaging with prospective students and other like-minded business leaders who believe that business can be a force for good and want to be part of the generation of leaders that bring about positive change.”

The event attracts a high calibre of speakers, who will address themes ranging from an MBA overview to how to choose the right MBA, local vs. foreign MBAs, and MBAs for entrepreneurs, among others. Previous speakers have included founders, directors, deans and MBA alumni from Africa’s top MBA institutions.

“At the NWU Business School, we shape executive minds in Africa,” says Prof. Jan van Romburgh, lecturer at NWU Business School. “We want our students to become manager leaders in their own right and to walk away with real-world skills from an internationally accredited institution. As an autonomous school, we offer programmes that are relevant to our students and industry executives. We provide opportunities to expand, explore and evolve in the world of business and entrepreneurship. The formal programmes include a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDIP), and the Ph.D. qualification, whilst the list of short courses for executives are in great demand.”

Van Romburgh encourages anyone interested in business leadership to attend.

“The MBA Expo is an independent and high-quality information source regarding MBA admissions. Wits Business School (WBS) will be taking part this year to showcase the school’s flagship academic programme, WBS MBA, and to connect with prospective student at a powerful, personal level and foster bonds with highly qualified candidates,” says Bhekimfundo Matandela, Marketing Officer at WBS.

“Prospective students are invited to join us for a life-changing experience that magnifies their view of the world and the opportunities it offers. They will have an opportunity to meet and connect face-to-face with WBS MBA admissions and programme management professionals as they navigate their way to our MBA programme, gather information and interact in real-time with admissions representatives. When possible, prospective students will have an opportunity to meet our alumni.”

The event will run from 15h00 to 20h00 on 12 September. Tickets are free to those who register at www.mbaexpo.co.za before 9 September 2022. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at the door for R200. DM/BM