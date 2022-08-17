SPONSORED CONTENT
Meet with SA’s top business schools
MBA Expo, South Africa’s largest MBA event, will take place on 12 September 2022 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with 30 speakers and an array of leading exhibitors, including business schools from around the country.
Aimed at anyone interested in pursuing an MBA degree, the event will cover topics ranging from entry requirements to funding, curricula, delivery methods (for example, in-person, online or hybrid), accreditation and career benefits.
It offers an opportunity for managers, professionals and entrepreneurs intending to pursue an MBA now or in the future to meet with top business schools, explore MBA programmes, get expert advice, and network with MBA alumni.
Exhibitors taking part include:
- Da Vinci Business School
- Gordon Institute of Business Science
- Graduate Management Admission Council
- Henley Business School Africa
- IIE MSA (formerly Monash South Africa)
- Johannesburg Business School
- Milpark Business School
- Nelson Mandela University Business School
- NWU Business School
- Regent Business School
- Richfield
- Stellenbosch Business School
- Tshwane School for Business and Society
- University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business
- UNISA Graduate School of Business Leadership
- Wits Business School
“Stellenbosch Business School has always believed in excellence, a philosophy that resulted in it becoming the first school from an African university to receive the Triple Crown of international accreditations – AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA,” says Ilse Munnik Manager: Customer Conversions and Projects at Stellenbosch Business School. “The MBA is still the most widely recognised business management degree in the world and our commitment to responsible leadership will allow you to navigate the complex challenges leaders face in a volatile, uncertain and ambiguous world. We are looking forward to taking part in MBA Expo and engaging with prospective students and other like-minded business leaders who believe that business can be a force for good and want to be part of the generation of leaders that bring about positive change.”
The event attracts a high calibre of speakers, who will address themes ranging from an MBA overview to how to choose the right MBA, local vs. foreign MBAs, and MBAs for entrepreneurs, among others. Previous speakers have included founders, directors, deans and MBA alumni from Africa’s top MBA institutions.
“At the NWU Business School, we shape executive minds in Africa,” says Prof. Jan van Romburgh, lecturer at NWU Business School. “We want our students to become manager leaders in their own right and to walk away with real-world skills from an internationally accredited institution. As an autonomous school, we offer programmes that are relevant to our students and industry executives. We provide opportunities to expand, explore and evolve in the world of business and entrepreneurship. The formal programmes include a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDIP), and the Ph.D. qualification, whilst the list of short courses for executives are in great demand.”
Van Romburgh encourages anyone interested in business leadership to attend.
“The MBA Expo is an independent and high-quality information source regarding MBA admissions. Wits Business School (WBS) will be taking part this year to showcase the school’s flagship academic programme, WBS MBA, and to connect with prospective student at a powerful, personal level and foster bonds with highly qualified candidates,” says Bhekimfundo Matandela, Marketing Officer at WBS.
“Prospective students are invited to join us for a life-changing experience that magnifies their view of the world and the opportunities it offers. They will have an opportunity to meet and connect face-to-face with WBS MBA admissions and programme management professionals as they navigate their way to our MBA programme, gather information and interact in real-time with admissions representatives. When possible, prospective students will have an opportunity to meet our alumni.”
The event will run from 15h00 to 20h00 on 12 September. Tickets are free to those who register at www.mbaexpo.co.za before 9 September 2022. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at the door for R200. DM/BM
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet