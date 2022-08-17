X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Germany has enough gas for less than 3 months on Russia...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Germany has enough gas for less than 3 months on Russia cutoff

Pipework at the gas receiving station of the halted Nord Stream 2 project, on the site of a former nuclear power plant, in Lubmin, Germany, on Tuesday, 5 April 2022.
By Bloomberg
17 Aug 2022
0

Its natural gas reserves may be filling faster than normal, but the country will still struggle to have enough fuel to get through the coming winter.

Even if gas inventories can meet Germany’s target of being 95% full by November, that would only cover about two-and-a-half months of heating, industrial and power demand if Russia cuts off supplies completely, according to Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, the country’s energy regulator. 

Stockpiles are currently 77% full, which is two weeks ahead of schedule. 

Germany, heavily dependent on Russian gas, is racing to fill its winter stockpiles after Moscow drastically cut flows on the key Nord Stream pipeline, exacerbating Europe’s worst energy crisis in decades that looks set to persist into next year. The government has urged lower consumption, warned of rationing and this week slapped a levy on gas use. 

“We are a little bit faster than what we used to be in terms of filling up storage, but it is not a sign we can relax,” Mueller said in an interview on Tuesday. “It should be understood as a push, instead. Let’s keep it going.”

With the risk of a cooler-than-normal autumn and the chance of further supply disruptions, the government-mandated target of storage sites being 85% full by October could be challenging, Mueller said. Meeting the November target of 95% seems “hard to achieve” because some storage sites require more time to fill, he said. 

“I cannot promise you that all storage facilities in Germany will be 95% full in November, even under good supply and demand conditions,” Mueller said. “In the best-case scenario, three-fourths of them will meet the target.” 

Supply warning

Russian gas flows through Nord Stream are currently only about 20% of capacity, prompting Germany to repeatedly warn that supplies can be cut off completely at any time as Moscow retaliates for the sanctions over its war in Ukraine. 

The regulator is studying how to prioritise supplies to some industries considered as essential for the economy, with a digital platform to help with proposals for different scenarios expected to be ready in October.

But industry shouldn’t expect the regulator to establish a fixed order in which companies are cut off in a crisis.

“We still don’t know how the crisis will develop. We cannot give any certainty that some consumers could be cut before others,” Mueller said. “We are being transparent, but I know it is not satisfying news.” BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted