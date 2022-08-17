The Red Meat Producers Organisation (RPO) has called on all cattle farmers to work with the government to curb the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country, which has led to the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, suspending all movement of cattle across the country.

Didiza’s decision comes after 116 outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

The order means that cattle may not be moved from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days. This will be reviewed weekly.

The RPO’s James Faber said the disease outbreak in South Africa was a serious problem for everyone.

“The announcement by the minister is a concern to us, but it is a step in the right direction to getting this disease under control. We must see it in the light that there are already 116 FMD outbreaks in the country, and this is the most that we have ever lived to see in South Africa,” said Faber.

“It makes no sense for us not to try to stop it. Our concern is also that none of the producers can market their cattle at this time… But we must get behind the department in fighting FMD and try to stop it.”

Faber said a lot of work had already been done by the state veterinarian and the government, as well as from the red meat producer’s side.

‘Almost winning fight’

“We are almost winning the fight against FMD at the moment. We have seen the economic side of cattle dying, and that is why we ask all the producers to maintain security at their farms… this is the fight of every farmer if we want to curb the disease as fast as possible so that we can continue with our businesses,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Didiza acknowledged the efforts made by farmers, communities and industries to curb the movement of animals from hotspot areas and to improve biosecurity on animal holdings.

“However, the disease continues to spread, with 15 new properties and two new provinces affected in the last two weeks alone. The ban will be declared in the Government Gazette. Any disregard for the movement ban is a criminal offence,” she said.

Didiza said exceptions would be made in the case of a veterinary permit for:

Cattle for direct slaughter at registered abattoirs; and

Slaughter for ritual purposes.

“Cattle that are already at shows, auctions and en route into the country will be given 48 hours to be permitted to move to final destination after being sold — the local state veterinary office should be contacted for these permits,” said Didiza.

The minister warned that those illegally moving cattle would be prosecuted for contravening the Animal Diseases Act.

“I recognise the major disruption that the movement ban will cause in the normal business of many sectors. For this reason, the ban is only applicable to cattle, as the movement of cattle was identified as the main cause of the continued spread of the outbreaks.

“However, the public is reminded that all cloven-hoofed animals can spread foot-and-mouth disease, and the movement of sheep, goats, pigs and cloven-hoofed game should also be handled with the necessary caution,” she said.

Didiza said animals showing symptoms that included salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions must not be moved under any circumstances.

“Members of the public must contact the district state veterinary services or their private veterinarians immediately,” she said.

According to the department’s foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and surveillance update report dated 16 August, the first outbreak started in KwaZulu-Natal in May 2021. The second outbreak started in March 2022 in a previously disease-free zone in Limpopo.

“The third outbreak event also started in March 2022 in North West and spread to Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga. All affected farms and feedlots in North West, Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga are currently under quarantine with strict access control. The locations involved are well fenced, and movement of animals from these farms can be effectively prevented,” read the report.

The report said that vaccination campaigns had been initiated in affected provinces and a total of 388,449 vaccinations had been recorded so far.

The report added that “256,000 cattle were vaccinated in KwaZulu-Natal, 44,373 cattle in Limpopo, 32,448 in North West and vaccination has started in affected premises in Gauteng and Mpumalanga”.

According to the report, there are 73 affected properties in the current outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal, with the last positive case being reported on 29 July. Two outbreaks have been resolved.

“In Limpopo, there are seven affected properties, with the last positive case reported on 13 June 2022 and one outbreak has been resolved. In North West, Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, there are 36 properties currently affected in this outbreak event and four outbreaks have been resolved,” read the report.

The report states that North West has 14 open outbreaks, with the last positive case reported on 21 June. No outbreaks were resolved yet. Gauteng has two open outbreaks, with the last reported case on 16 August and three outbreaks have been resolved. Free State has 19 open outbreaks, with the last positive case reported on 16 August and no outbreaks resolved. Mpumalanga has one open outbreak, reported on 5 August.

“Since the update report of 5 August, a total of six new positive locations were identified in this outbreak event. Five of the new locations were reported in the Free State, one in Moqhaka municipality, three in Setsoto municipality and one in Nketoana municipality. One location was identified in the City of Tshwane municipality in Gauteng,” read the report. OBP/DM