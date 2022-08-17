5000 executives, professionals and entrepreneurs set to attend Leaderex 2022 at Sandton Convention Centre.

20 conferences to tackle the hot topics of economy, leadership, digital transformation, skills development, entrepreneurship and nation building.

After a two-year hiatus, South Africa’s premier business event will run for three days from 13-15 September 2022 at Sandton Convention Centre. Designed to provide executives, professionals and entrepreneurs with insights into industry challenges and trends, Leaderex 2022 will include 300 of the country’s top thought leaders, 20 conferences and over 100 masterclasses.

This year the event is focused on creating a space that will allow attendees to expand their networks, explore new opportunities and build on their skill sets and expertise. The programme includes several niche categories, all highly relevant to leaders in today’s fractured and complex socio-political world.

Day 1 kicks off with a focus on leadership, HR, skills and digital transformation; day 2 is centred around entrepreneurship, ecommerce and marketing; while day 3 will hone in on the economy, savings and investment, and financial planning.

The current uncertainty dominating South Africa across loadshedding, politics and corruption will form part of the discussions, allowing leaders to connect on real issues and formulate relevant responses.

The event boasts an impressive list of sponsors that includes the JSE as the primary sponsor, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), the Institute of Directors South Africa (IoDSA), and the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI).

“Over the years, Leaderex has established itself as a must-attend networking event for high profile leaders, academics, business owners and out-of-the-box thinkers,” says Clea Dias, head of marketing at the Gordon Institute of Business Science. “We believe this is a high-value audience with whom we would like to talk, engage and debate. It’s a dynamic environment for networking and offers attendees the opportunity to get into the room with key movers and shakers in the South African business environment.”

Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA agrees: “The Institute of Directors has always found the Leaderex event an excellent opportunity to network and showcase products and services to business professionals.”

In addition to networking, there will be an opportunity for leaders and entrepreneurs to expand their understanding of finance and investing – crucial imperatives in a market that’s plagued by volatility and complexity.

“At the JSE, educating South Africans about financial markets is a key focus for us as this creates ownership of one’s financial journey. The JSE working with platforms such as Leaderex opens doors for us to educate more South Africans about investing on the Stock Exchange and taking the first steps in your investment journey,” says Vuyo Lee: Director of Marketing & Corporate Affairs at the JSE.

And financial planning will be an aligned theme. As David Kop, CFP, HOD: Policy and Engagement at FPI, says, “FPI has been part of Leaderex since 2016. It is a fantastic platform for us to engage with industry leaders and for us to showcase what financial planning is. The attendees are engaging and appreciative of both the talks and the complimentary financial planning sessions on offer. We would encourage everyone to attend Leaderex and come and find out what financial planning is all about, as well as all the other opportunities available.”

With 300 speakers at this year’s Leaderex, there’s going to be something for any executive or professional at every stage of their career. Entry is free if you register at www.leaderex.com using DailyMaverick as the invite code. DM/BM