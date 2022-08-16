X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Tesla Takes a Breather After Stock Soars 50% from May L...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Tesla Takes a Breather After Stock Soars 50% from May Low

Electric automobiles are displayed inside a Tesla Inc. store in Barcelona in 2019.
By Bloomberg
16 Aug 2022
0

The relentless rally in Tesla Inc. took a breather Tuesday as investors shunned riskier growth stocks amid concerns over a global economic slowdown.

The electric-vehicle maker’s dropped as much as 2.1% in New York, reversing gains of as much as 1.7% earlier in the session, which took the stock up 50% from the May 24 closing low of $628.16. The shares currently remain about 27% below their all-time high of $1,243.49 reached on Nov. 4.

While Tesla investors have been through a tumultuous 2022, with the company tackling several challenges, the shares have been recovering at a torrid pace. They posted a 32% gain in July for Tesla’s best month since October, as resilient second-quarter results, a climate change bill from the Biden administration and an overall cautiously optimistic mood in the markets helped boost the stock.

Still, most of the risks that weighed on the company earlier this year are lingering — supply-chains are far from sorted, China’s troubles are building further and the broader-market sentiment is uncertain.

Tesla's brisk rally powers a 50% gain from May lows

Meantime, Elon Musk’s tussle with Twitter Inc. continues. Earlier this month, Tesla’s chief executive officer offloaded $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock to accumulate cash ahead of a trial on the Twitter issue.

Read more: Tesla Fans Undaunted, Keep Buying Despite Rising China Risk

The company held its annual general meeting on Aug. 4, where its investors voted to approve a 3-for-1 stock-split. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.

It will be Tesla’s second share-split in less than two years. The last time the company had executed a similar move was in 2020, a five-for-one stock split that led to a 60% surge in the share price from the day of the announcement to the execution date.

Read more: Tesla Slips After 3-for-1 Split Gives Investors What They Wanted

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted