It’s the latest evidence of how combating global warming has taken a backseat as Europe faces a historic energy crisis. Burning oil is a reliable source of generating power — but among the most polluting methods — and adds to the rising use of coal needed to meet demand in the region.
The plant, which has a capacity of 662 megawatts, has been operating at about 200 to 300 megawatts and has been called upon “frequently over the past week from morning to night,” spokesman Torbjorn Larsson said by email.
The plant has been using between 50 and 70 tons of fuel per hour, he said. That would equate to about 9,000 barrels a day over a full 24-hour period, according to Bloomberg calculations. While the volume is small in the context of the global oil market, it underscores a continued trend of consumers burning more oil to generate electricity as natural gas prices soar to records.
Swedish Power Plant Burns Lots More Dirty Fuel to Keep Lights On
Last week the International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for global oil demand by 380,000 barrels a day for the rest of this year, citing switching as one of the reasons behind the increase. The agency said the majority of the fuel consumed would be non-road gasoil and fuel oil.
Southern Sweden is particularly vulnerable to low wind levels after several nuclear reactors were shut over the past few years. Summer maintenance at some of the existing units means that the Karlshamn station is vital to help meet demand.
- Swedish wind power forecast, according to a Bloomberg model:
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet