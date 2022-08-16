X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Kagiso Khaole appointed as new GM for Uber SSA

Sponsored Content

By Uber
16 Aug 2022
0

Uber has appointed Kagiso Khaole as the new General Manager for Uber in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA), taking over Frans Hiemstra’s role who has been appointed as the Regional General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Uber.

Kagiso joined Uber in 2021 where he led mobility operations across SSA, and has previously worked in several industries, including eCommerce, Software and Services, Consumer Electronics, Management Consulting, Insurance and Banking. This makes Kagiso well positioned to further grow the business in the region, which is operational in over 50 cities across South Africa, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Uganda.

Hiemstra adds, “Kagiso’s contribution to the rides business has been nothing short of excellent, and I am confident that our SSA region will continue to grow from strength to strength under his leadership.”

Africa is an exciting market for the global technology company as it recently facilitated 1 billion trips on the continent since entering the market less than 10 years ago. Uber has also created over 3 million economic opportunities across the rides and delivery businesses.

Khaole considers himself privileged to be part of a company that has such a tangible impact on the cities and communities it operates.

“We are certainly excited about the future, especially because next year, we will be celebrating our 10th anniversary in SSA. We continue to remain committed to raising the bar on safety, as well as improving the experience of drivers, delivery people and riders using the Uber app – I am excited to be a part of this journey,” concludes Khaole. DM

ABOUT UBER

Uber’s mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button – everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem – how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? With over 10 billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars

Uber is available in over 56 cities in Sub-Saharan Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), East London, Polokwane, Cape West Coast, Worcester, Emalahleni / Middelburg, Garden Route, Rustenburg, Potchefstroom, Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), Newcastle, Mthatha, Thohoyandou, Upington, Margate, Richards Bay, Welkom, Phuthaditjhaba, Ermelo, Queenstown, Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Ibadan, Warri, Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Abidjan, Kampala, Accra, Kumasi). Overall, the Uber network is available in over 10 000 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go. For questions visit www.uber.com

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted