Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, during his first press conference in Tehran, Iran, 13 July 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / AREF TAHERKENAREH)

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing that the United States would provide its response to the European Union’s “final” text on reviving the deal in private but gave no timeline. The EU asked for a response on Monday, diplomats said, and Iran has said it will comply.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has been trying to resurrect the 2015 agreement, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was abandoned by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in 2018. Under the deal, Tehran limited its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.

“The only way to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is for Iran to drop further unacceptable demands that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA. We have long called these demands extraneous,” Price said.

