A global franchise network of digital literacy and coding education for children aged 6 to 18 years, Logiscool is present in 32 countries with over 140 000 students and growing. Logiscool was founded in 2014 and has since matured, innovated, and achieved a global accreditation from one of the most prestigious external evaluators, the Education Alliance Finland (EAF). With a Python Programming course, Logiscool prepares our students for the PCEP-Certified entry-level Python Programmer, international certification.

It’s now in South Africa and committed to providing our young ones with twenty-first century skills to take them into successful careers with global prospects.

Government will add coding to the national curriculum to some junior school grades in the 2023 academic year. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) recognises that coding, being an ubiquitously desired skill to possess, will increase the employability of South Africa’s youth not just in South Africa but in the world too.

Get a head start with Logiscool now in Johannesburg with a physical presence but available through hybrid teaching in every corner of South Africa.

Coding, and its resultant digital skills, allows your child to be active entrepreneurs in charge of their own digital experiences, career prospects and schedule.

Coding is for all children, not only those exceptional at mathematics or interested in pursuing a career in STEM. Coding improves your child’s natural creativity and problem-solving and algorithmic skills which they can utilise in any field of study.

As co-founder of Logiscool in South Africa, Nazly Mayet is committed to bridging this gap of current coding education in our schools. “Our purpose is to improve the lives and prospects of our young South Africans by empowering them with the relevant digital skills for the future world of work, in a way that makes learning FUN and STIMULATING,” says Mayet.

Logiscool is one of the first global providers of a digital curriculum in South Africa and is the most established coding provider available today that can prepare your child for their digital tomorrow. We provide a personalised experience for your child; an educational experience which fits your child’s own pace and interests through its small-class environment. Our platform is developed to ensure that your child experiences an easy transition from visual to text-based coding so that your child never has to worry about being left behind.

Learning is in a fun and games-based style and curriculum, providing a balance of enjoyment and education to ensure your child’s engagement in our courses, holiday camps and workshops.

Children learn coding while designing and building their own games. We have witnessed how this boosts their self-confidence every time they complete a project and how it motivates them to solve and create more challenging programs.

The platform creates communities where children connect with and learn from other like-minded children embarking on their own coding journey. Students can also choose to share their own coding projects through the MyLogiscool portal to inspire and motivate each other.

Our trainers are not just competent teachers but relatable and inspirational young, university students who can truly connect with and attend to your child in Logiscool’s personalised classroom experience.

It is Code O’clock, the time to code is now and your child can do so at Logiscool. While the South African education system is scrambling to develop and equip the youth with the necessary digital tools and skills for success in the future, how long can you afford to wait? Children can be beginners at any age. The final course semester for 2022 has started but you can still register.

