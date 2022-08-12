First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Our World in Pictures: Week 32 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Drag artists appearing at this years Edinburgh Festival Fringe compete in a drag race at Meadowbank Sports Center on August 9, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Thousands of performers from across the world are in the Scottish Capital for the world's biggest arts festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe hosts more than 3,000 shows from 58 countries marking the events 75th anniversary. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
12 Aug 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Silver medalists, Lois Mae Toulson and Kyle Kothari of Team England and Gold medalists, Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Noah Oliver Williams of Team England celebrate in the pool after the Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on August 08, 2022 on the Smethwick, England. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Domonic Paul William Bedggood and Anabelle Luce Smith of Team Australia compete in the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on August 08, 2022 on the Smethwick, England. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Benjamin Paul Cutmore and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil of Team England compete in the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on August 08, 2022 on the Smethwick, England. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tyra Gittens of Team Trinidad & Tobago competes during the Women’s Long Jump Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Abigail Irozuru of Team England competes during the Women’s Long Jump Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Abigail Irozuru of Team England takes part in a practice jump for the Women’s Long Jump Final during Athletics Track & Field on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
A general view of a Team Great Britain competitor during BMX Freestyle practice prior to the opening ceremony of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 10, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Australian dancers perform during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on August 08, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
A man holding a sign that reads Fake News is CNN stands next to Michael Williams, an anchor of Channel 5 WPTV (NBC affiliated) as he waits to go live outside of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI raided the home to retrieve classified White House documents. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
A protester of former President Donald Trump speaks with a Palm Beach police officer outside the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump shout as Kamrel Eppinger reports live for WPTV News Channel 5 near the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Men watch live news aired on a public projector on the eve of a presidential election in the centre of Kibera informal settlement In front of a painting of Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, on August 8, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.  (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A woman stands outside a kiosk on eve of a presidential election in the centre of Kibera informal settlement on August 8, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A cycle with symbols of Gustavo Petro stands during the presidential inauguration at the 7th avenue on August 7, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)
Supporters of President Gustavo Petro of Colombia hold a painting depicting him and his vice president Francia Marquez during the presidential inauguration at Plaza Bolivar on August 07, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia.  (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)
President of Colombia Gustavo Petro swears in his Vice President Francia Marquez during the presidential inauguration at Plaza Bolivar on August 07, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia.(Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)
Members of the Soweto Choir perform on the steps of the Assembly Hall on August 10, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The choir, which won a Grammy Award for best world music album in 2019, are also embarking on a UK and US tour later this year. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Members of the Soweto Choir perform on the steps of the Assembly Hall on August 10, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Members of the Soweto Choir perform on the steps of the Assembly Hall on August 10, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Social movements protest demanding social improvements and asking for a meeting with the new Economy Minister Sergio Massa, in front of the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 August 2022. The columns of demonstrators of the so-called Piquetera Unit, made up of organizations not related to the Government of Alberto Fernandez, filled the streets of the city of Buenos Aires and mobilized to the Plaza de Mayo, in front of the Government House and the Ministry of Economy. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
People and media gather to see firefighters and members of a search and rescue team conduct a mission to move a Beluga whale that strayed into France’s Seine river to a saltwater basin, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock-in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER
A handout photo made available by the non-profit marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd shows a lost Beluga whale swimming in a lock of the Seine river in Saint Pierre la Garenne, Normandy Region, France, 07 August 2022 (issued 08 August 2022). EPA-EFE/SEA SHEPHERD FRANCE
A handout photo made available by the Prefecture of Eure Department shows rescuers pull up a net as they lift a Beluga whale from the Seine river in Saint Pierre la Garenne, Normandy Region, France, 10 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/EURE DEPARTMENT PREFECTURE
A handout photo made available by the Prefecture of Eure Department shows rescuers lift a Beluga whale from the Seine river into a truck in Saint Pierre la Garenne, Normandy Region, France, 10 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/EURE DEPARTMENT PREFECTURE
The Sturgeon full moon rises next to Istanbul’s Camlica Mosque on August 11, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Sturgeon Moon is the last super-moon of 2022. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
The Sturgeon full moon rises behind the Quadriga statue on the Brandenburg Gate on August 11, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The moon rises behind United States flags at the base of the Washington Monument on August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The moon is obscured by clouds as it passes behind the Washington Monument on August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Sturgeon Moon rises beyond the city on August 11, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Flowers are placed on Olivia Newton-John’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star on August 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) DM/ ML
