First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We are not hiding anything

Especially not the critical work we do. The only thing more infuriating than the incompetence of the ruling party is having to pay to read about their incompetence. We hate paywalls not just because they are a grudge purchase of note but because they stop the full electorate from reading the truth.

We have found a way around the paywall: our membership community, Maverick Insider. The 18,000 people who believe in accountability and the real impact that our investigative journalism makes.

Become a Maverick Insider and join the cause to support Daily Maverick.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo
Fury announces retirement days after making Chisora cha...

Newsdeck

Tyson Fury

Fury announces retirement days after making Chisora challenge

British boxer Tyson Fury (R) reacts after beating British boxer Dillian Whyte (L) in their 12 round WBC heavyweight world championship title f?ight at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, 23 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Reuters
12 Aug 2022
0

Aug 12 (Reuters) - WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Friday he is to "walk away" from boxing, two days after insisting he would make a comeback to the sport to complete a trilogy against fellow-Briton Derek Chisora.

Fury said in April, after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley stadium, that he had promised his wife he would retire, before then declaring his interest in fighting Anthony Joshua in England provided the bout was free to watch and attend.

The promise of completing two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder and a second with Chisora, appeared to confirm Fury’s retirement plans had been shelved, only for the 34-year-old to make another u-turn.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and, after long hard conversations, I’ve finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say ‘bon voyage’,” he posted on Instagram.

The outcome of a rematch between Joshua and Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next week, may persuade Fury to think again.

Fury and Joshua appeared to be on a collision course last year until an arbitrator ruled Fury had to fight Wilder for a third time.

(Reporting by Peter HallEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted